TUKWILA — Yakima Valley rallied to knock off Whatcom in the season opener for both teams Tuesday at Starfire Sports Complex.
Davis graduate Arlene Mendez notched her first goal for the Yaks to tie the game and Kahina Ait Allaoua added a second before halftime. Freshman Delaney Sullivan's goal capped off the scoring for YVC, which outshot Whatcom 14-7.
The Yaks return to action at Starfire Wednesday morning against Pierce in a match scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m.
First half: 1, Whatcom, Maria Pagnotta (Kristina Roby); 2, YVC, Arlene Mendez, 30:00; 3, YVC, Kahina Ait Allaoua, 35:00.
Second half: 4, YVC, Delaney Sullivan, 47:00.
Saves: Alexis Torres (YVC) 3; Rachel Dowdell (WCC) 7.
VOLLEYBALL
Central knocks off Eastern
CHENEY — Central Washington's veteran squad knocked off Eastern Washington in an exhibition for a third straight season Tuesday afternoon.
The unanimous GNAC preseason favorites dominated the first two sets and then hung on for a 25-14, 25-15, 22-25, 17-25, 15-13 win. CWU's set to open its regular season Friday at CSU Bakersfield in the first of three matches at the weekend tournament.
