ONTARIO, Ore. — Yakima Valley's set up to take some momentum into its first postseason appearance since 2018.
The Yaks jumped ahead early and responded to a Treasure Valley rally by pulling away in the second half for a 72-63 win on the road Tuesday night. Quentin Raynor led the way once again with 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field, including 6-of-9 from 3-point range.
A 10-2 run put YVC up by double digits midway through the first half before that lead disappeared shortly after halftime. The Yaks led by just one point before reeling off a 16-2 run capped off by a layup from Davis graduate Alexzander Delgado, who finished with 14 points.
Bright Kari added seven points, 15 rebounds and seven assists for YVC, which handed first-place Wenatchee Valley its only league loss a week ago. Spokane's loss at Walla Walla Tuesday night helped Yakima Valley secured the No. 3 seed out of the East for the NWAC tournament that begins next week in Everett.
Yakima Valley finished its regular season 17-9 and 9-7 in league play after winning four of its last five games.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Quentin Raynor 22. Alexzander Delgado 14, Christian Murphy 10, Turner 9, Ilumoka 7, Kari 5, Tinley 3, Funk 2. Totals 30-52 5-9 72.
TREASURE VALLEY — DeVaughn Williams 17, Cyprien Ndabanyenzuye 11, Seward 8, Jensen 3, Weatherall 0, Garret Long 12, Bri. Bumgardner 6, Ekker 6, Stephens 0, Bra. Bumgardner 0. Totals 25-57 3-5 63.
Halftime: 39-31 YVC.
YVC highlights: Bright Kari 15 rebs, 7 assts; Delgado 4 assts.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Yaks drop season finale
ONTARIO, Ore. — Yakima Valley ended its season with a 77-50 loss at Treasure Valley Wednesday night.
Zillah grad Iliana Ramos led three Yaks in double figures with 12 points and Eisenhower grad Haley Wammock grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds. Taelyr Overby and La Salle Grad Tahlia Klebaum scored 10 points each for YVC.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Iliana Ramos 11, Taelyr Overby 10, Tahlia Klebaum 10, Luhr 6, Cardenas 5, Wammock 2, Campbell 2, Standley 2, Carpenter 2. Totals 17-58 14-26 50.
TREASURE VALLEY — Maddy Erickson 13, Emma Clark 12, Hanna Roberts 11, Maunayia Harrigfeld 11, McKell Parkinson 11, Loveland 9, Grooms 9, Windley 1, Belnap 0, Jenkins 0, Lussoro 0, Huddleston 0, Nichols 0. Totals 29-66 11-18 77.
Yakima Valley 13 12 11 14 — 50
Treasure Valley 12 20 23 22 — 77
YVC highlights: Haley Wammock 12 rebs; Carla Cardenas 9 rebs.
