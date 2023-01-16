PASCO -- Yakima Valley's men's basketball team overcame a 13-point halftime deficit to force overtime before falling 76-71 to Columbia Basin in East Region action Monday at Holden Court.
The Yaks had little success slowing down the NWAC's second-best 3-point shooting team. The Hawks nailed 16 of their 34 attempts, and capitalized on 15 YVC turnovers, to deny the Yaks their fifth win in six tries.
Javonte Darrett scored 14 of his team-high 16 points in the second half and overtime as the Yaks staged their comeback attempt. Former West Valley standout Conner Turner scored 13 points. Bright Kari hauled in a team-high seven rebounds and scored eight points.
YVC (3-1, 6-7) hosts Spokane on Wednesday.
YAKIMA VALLEY -- Javonte Darrett 16, Conner Turner 14, Joe 9, Kemp, 8, Kari 8, Tinley 6, Bates 6, Dunning 3, Cole 2. Totals 28-50 7-9 71.
COLUMBIA BASIN -- Bobby Siebers 20, Jayden Martinez, 15, Rivers 8, Handcox 8, Munoz 7, Randle 6, Hoard 5, Cross 5. Totals 23-53 14-20 76.
Halftime: 48-35, Columbia Basin.
YVC highlights: Kari 7 rebs.; Kemp 6 rebs.; Darrett 5 rebs, 2 asts, 2 stls.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Yaks fall at Columbia Basin
PASCO -- Poor shooting doomed Yakima Valley in a 60-53 East Region loss to Columbia Basin at Holden Court.
The Yaks made 17 of their 61 field goal attempts (27.9%) as they failed to secure their first road victory this season.
Yakima Valley's Aliyah Finch scored 13 points and hauled in a game-high 24 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season. Faith McCarty led the Yaks with 15 points.
YVC (2-2, 5-9) returns home Wednesday to face Spokane.
YAKIMA VALLEY-- Faith McCarty 15, Aliyah Finch 13, Skylar Begay 10, Driscoll 7, Newman 6, Standley 2. Totals 17-61 14-22 53.
COLUMBIA BASIN-- Lexie Heath 21, Trinidie Nichols 16, Pedersen 8, Morgan 8, Maxwell 4, Brandner 2, Osborne 1. Totals 25-69 8-17 60.
YAKIMA VALLEY=8=15=17=13=--=53
COLUMBIA BASIN=11=15=20=14=--=60
YVC highlights: Finch, 24 rebs, 2 stls, 1 blks; Newman 5 rebs, 2 stls, 1 blks.
