The Yakima Valley College baseball team rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning of the second game of a doubleheader against Treasure Valley to secure the sweep on Sunday. YVC won the first game 11-6 before taking the second 9-8.
Donald Saltiban Jr. went 2 for 4 with a triple, three runs scored and three RBI and Spencer Marenco was 1 for 2 with a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in the first game for the Yaks (11-7).
In the second game, Marenco hit a three-run double in the sixth inning, Saltiban Jr. had a pinch-hit RBI-single in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game and Kelen Rutz drove in the winning run.
Yakima Valley will travel to Walla Walla for a doubleheader on Thursday.
Game 1
TVCC 000 201 210 — 6 11 1
YVC 000 042 32x — 11 7 0
De Forest, Green (5), Cleaves (6), Anderson (8) and Deal; Chipman, Blanchard (6), Harris (7) and Hays.
YVC highlights: Donald Saltiban Jr. 2-4, 3b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Spencer Marenco 1-2, run, 2 RBI, sb; Dane Fraser run, RBI; Danny Burns 1-4, run, RBI; Ryne Hays 1-4, run; Own Bischoff 2 RBI; Chandler Holaday 1-2, 2b, 3 runs; Jaxon Rocha run.
Game 2
TVCC 000 002 204 — 8 9 3
YVC 100 004 013 — 9 9 3
Eliason, Roblin (5) and Fry; Childers, Berriman (6), Judd (7), Barkman (7) and Antony, Hays (5).
YVC highlights: Hank Dunn 1-4, 2 runs; Spencer Marenco 1-5, 2b, 3 RBI; Danny Burns run; Henry Lenaburg 2-4; Justin Hudson run; Dane Fraser run, sac; Corey Jarrell 2-5, run, RBI; Ryne Hays run; Trace Halverson run; Donald Saltiban Jr. 1-1, RBI; Kelen Rutz 1-2, RBI, sac.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
GNAC
CWU splits with WWU
BELLINGHAM — Central Washington’s softball team split a doubleheader with Western Washington, winning the first game 4-1 before falling 5-1.
Sydney Brown drove in two RBI and Myiah Seaton went 2 for 3 with a run scored in the first game for the Wildcats.
In the second game, Alycia Bannan drove in the lone run for Central Washington.
CWU will play Western Washington in the GNAC Championships in Monmouth, Ore., on Thursday.
Game 1
CWU 020 200 0 — 4 8 0
WWU 001 000 0 — 1 8 1
Stanfield, Strasser (7) and Benthagen; Doan, Simmons (5) and Hardy.
CWU highlights: Alycia Bannan 1-3, run; Keegan Wise run; Gracee Dwyer run; Myiah Seaton 2-3, run; Sydney Brown 1-3, 2 RBI; Alee Cruz 2-3.
Game 2
CWU 000 001 0 — 1 5 0
WWU 013 010 x — 5 7 0
Womack, Harris (3), Strasser (5) and Benthagen; Kasner and Matthews.
CWU highlights: Allie Thiessen 1-3, run; Theresa Moyle 1-3; Alycia Bannan 2-3, RBI; Sydney Brown 1-3.
NWAC
Yaks earn split with TVCC
Alyssa Oswald hit a three-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning of the second game of a doubleheader against Treasure Valley to help Yakima Valley salvage a split. Treasure Valley won the first game 14-2 while the Yaks took the second 5-0.
In the first game, Andi Uemura went 1 for 3 with two RBI and Emma Jay was 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored for YVC (7-7).
Megan Isayev pitched a seven-inning shutout in the second game for Yakima Valley, giving up six hits while striking out four and walking none. Cassidy Base went 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI.
The Yaks will travel to Walla Walla on Thursday.
Game 1
TVCC 104 012 6 — 14 19 0
YVC 000 020 0 — 2 10 3
Shober and Cawamura; Wood, Oswald (7) and Lokeni.
YVC highlights: Cassidy Base 1-3; Andi Uemura 1-3, 2 RBI; Alexis Lokeni 1-4; Madison Koler 3-3, 2b; Tiauna Walker 1-3; Parker McAtee run; Ivy Barnes 1-3; Emma Jay 2-3, 2b, run.
Game 2
TVCC 000 000 0 — 0 6 0
YVC 110 003 x — 5 9 1
Hostetler, Shoulder (7) and Cawamura; Isayev and Hanosky.
YVC highlights: Cassidy Base 2-4, 3b, RBI; Alyssa Oswald 1-3, run, 3 RBI; Alexis Lokeni 1-2, hbp; Madison Koler 1-3, RBI; Tiauna Walker 1-2; Parker McAtee 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Tayah Townsend run, sac; Jasmine Almueti 1-3, run; Megan Isayev 4K, 0 BB.