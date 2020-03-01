YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley pounded Umpqua for 24 hits on Sunday en route to a nonleague sweep at Parker Faller Field.
The Yaks won by scores of 7-1 and 12-0.
Brayden Hamilton hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning of the opener, and Dane Fraser had three hits and an RBI.
Ryan Cabreira led a 15-hit barrage in the second game with a 4-for-4 effort at the plate, driving in four runs and scoring four more. Brandon Thomas was 3-4 with three RBI and four runs.
Yakima Valley (3-5) returns to action Saturday when it hosts Everett in a doubleheader.
Game 1
Umpqua 000 010 000 — 1 5 4
Yakima Valley 001 222 00x — 7 9 1
Lilly, Van Boeyen (5) and Robbins; Chipman, Carlson (7), Thomas (9) and Hamilton.
YVC highlights: Brayden Hamilton 2-4, HR, 2b, 2 runs; Dane Fraser 3-3, RBI; Spencer Marenco 2-5, RBI.
Game 2
Umpqua 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Yakima Valley 041 601 x — 12 15 0
Schneider, Hope (3), Scofield (5) and Kinman; Blanchard, Rasmussen (7) and Cabreira.
YVC highlights: Ryan Cabreira 4-4, 4 RBI, 2b, 4 runs; Brandon Thomas 3-4, 2b, 4 runs, 3 RBI; Cameron Carlson 2-3, 2 runs, RBI.
BASKETBALL
YVC teams set for tourneyThe Yakima Valley basketball teams learned their first-round opponents for the NWAC tournament beginning Saturday in Everett.
The Yaks women’s team (21-8), which was part of a three-way tie for second but got the fourth berth from the East, will open at 6 p.m. against West No. 1 Centralia, which finished 14-0 on conference play.
The YVC men (11-17), which grabbed the East’s fourth bid Saturday, will open against South No. 1 Clackamas at 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL Yaks drop pair of games
RICHLAND — Yakima Valley fell twice Sunday at the NWAC preseason tournament.
The Yaks lost to Blue Mountain 11-8 before dropping a 19-3 decision to Mount Hood.
Yakima Valley’s Alyssa Oswald homered in the first game, Karl Harnosky had three hits and two RBI, and Eisenhower Graduate Jackie DeGrasse collected three hits and knocked in a run.
DeGrasse had two hits and a pair of RBI in the second game.
Yakima Valley (5-5) returns to action next Sunday by hosting Miles Community College.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 11, YAKIMA VALLEY 8
Yakima Valley 002 121 2 — 8 18 4
Blue Mountain 631 000 1 — 11 13 1
Walker, Oswald (4) and Lokeni, Melton (5); Dalke, Wiest (5) and Kriebs.
YVC highlights: Cassidy Base 2-5, 2 runs; Andi Uemura 2-5, run, 2b; Alexis Lokeni 1-5, run, RBI; Karly Harnosky 3-4, run, 2b, 2 RBI; Tianuna Walker 1-2; Alyssa Oswald 1-3, HR; Jackie DeGrasse 3-5, run, RBI; Parker McAtee 4-4, run, 2b, RBI; Shelby Melton 1-4.
MOUNT HOOD 19, YAKIMA VALLEY 3
Mount Hood 157 24 — 19 20 0
Yakima Valley 020 10 — 3 8 8
Monise, Walstrum (2), Scott (3), Earls (4), Hernadez (5) and Clark; Oswald and Harnosky.
YVC highlights: Uemura 1-3, 3b; Lokeni 2-3, RBI, 2 2b; Harnosky 2-2, run, BB; Madison Koler 1-2, run; DeGrasse 2-2 run, 2 RBI, 2b.