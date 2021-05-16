BOARDMAN, Ore. — Yakima Valley’s baseball team won both games of a doubleheader against Blue Mountain on Sunday, winning 13-1 in seven innings and 14-3.
Spencer Marenco went 2 for 2 with two doubles and four RBI and Owen Bischoff was 4 for 5 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and three RBI for the Yaks (19-7) in the first game.
In the second game, Henry Lenaburg went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI, Dane Fraser was 4 for 6 with a double, a run scored and four RBI and Ryne Hays went 2 for 3 with a two-run home run and finished with three RBI for YVC.
Yakima Valley will travel to Columbia Basin on Thursday for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.
Game
1
YVC 125 022 1 — 13 11 1 BMCC 000 001 0 — 1 7 1
Chipman, Harris (6), Childers (7) and Hays; Groth, Smith (3), Mosher (5), Davis (6), Dickey (6) and Mulholland.
YVC highlights: Hank Dunn 1-1, 2b, 3 runs, RBI; Spencer Marenco 2-2, 2 2b, 4 RBI; Henry Lenaburg 2 runs; Brian Hamlin 2-2, run; Chandler Holaday 1-3, 2 runs; Ryne Hays 1-3, run, 2 RBI; Owen Bischoff 4-5, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBI.
Game 2
YVC 102 402 104 — 14 21 0 BMCC 100 000 020 — 3 6 1
Hanson, Blanchard (3), Judd (7), Wilson (8), Kazmirski (9) and Antony, Hays (5); Allen, Theriot (4), Berryman (6), Finlayson (7), Martinez (8), Shirtcliff (9), Zeutschel (9) and Davila.
YVC highlights: Spencer Marenco 2-3, run; Connor Coballes 1-3, 4 runs; Henry Lenaburg 3-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Chandler Holaday 2-2, 2 runs; Dane Fraser 4-6, 2b, run, 4 RBI; Owen Bischoff 3-4, run, 2 RBI; Danny Burns RBI; Ryne Hays 2-3, HR, run, 3 RBI; Wyatt Berriman 3-5, run.
SOFTBALL
Yaks swept by North Idaho
COUER D’ALENE, Idaho — Yakima Valley’s softball team lost both games of a doubleheader against North Idaho, losing 10-6 and 6-2.
Emma Jay went 1 for 2 with a three-run double in the first game while Tiauna Walker was 2 for 4 with two doubles and a run scored in the second game for the Yaks (7-15). Yakima Valley will play a doubleheader at Columbia Basin on Thursday.
Game 1
YVC 001 401 0 — 6 9 0 NIC 144 001 x — 10 16 1
Isayev, Oswald (3) and Hanosky; Raley-Jones, Curry (5) and Shimatsu.
YVC highlights: Andi Uemura 1-3, RBI; Alexis Lokeni 1-3; Karly Hanosky 2-4; Madison Koler 2-3, run; Tiauna Walker 1-3, run; Parker McAtee 1-4, run; Ivy Barnes 3 run, 3 BB; Emma Jay 1-2, 3-run 2b.
Game 2
YVC 010 010 0 — 2 12 3 NIC 400 011 x — 6 9 2
Wood and Lokeni; Curry and Shimatsu.
YVC highlights: Cassidy Base 3-4; Alyssa Oswald RBI; Alexis Lokeni 1-4; Karly Hanosky 2-4, run; Madison Koler 1-4; Tiauna Walker 2-4, 2 2b, run; Parker McAtee 2-3, RBI; Tayah Townsend 1-3.