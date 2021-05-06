WALLA WALLA — Yakima Valley extended its winning streak to four games with a convincing doubleheader sweep Thursday at Walla Walla.
Five YVC batters got hit by pitches in the first inning of Game 1 and the Yaks cruised to a 15-0 win in eight innings behind four RBI from Connor Coballes and a two-run homer from Chandler Holaday. The offense stayed hot and jumped ahead early en route to a 13-1 win to close out the day thanks in part to a Paul Antony home run.
Leadoff man Hank Dunn finished the day 4-for-8 with a team-high six runs. Donald Saltiban doubled and tripled while starting pitchers Tyler Frieders and Jaydon Thomas gave up just one run in 11 combined innings.
Yakima Valley will try to complete the sweep with two more games at Walla Walla Thursday before hosting the Warriors for a doubleheader Sunday at Parker Faller Field.
Game 1
Yakima Valley=334=400=10=—=15=7=1
Walla Walla=000=000=00=—=0=4=2
Frieders, Barela (6), Judd (7) and . Ouwehand, Johnson (2), Tastad (4), Biggers (4) and Haslam.
YVC highlights: Hank Dunn 2-2, 4 runs, sb; Connor Coballes 2-5, 2b, 3 runs, 4 RBI, sb; Donald Saltiban 1-2, 3b, run, 2 RBI; Chandler Holaday 1-4, HR, 3 RBI.
Game 2
Yakima Valley=160=021=30=—=13=12=0
Walla Walla=100=000=00=—=1=4=0
Tomas, Wilson (7) and Antony. Thompson, Taylor (3), Green (5), Holt (7), Polley (7) and Aragon.
YVC highlights: Jaydon Tomas 6 IP, ER, 5 K; Dunn 2-6, 2b, 2 runs; Marenco Spencer 2-5, run, 2 RBI; Danny Burns 2-5, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Saltiban 1-2, 2b, run, RBI; Owen Bischoff 1-2, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Paul Antony 1-2, HR; Kelen Rutz 2-4, 3b, run, RBI.
---
SOFTBALL
Yaks hit five home runs
WALLA WALLA — Karly Hanosky was 4-for-6 for the day with a double, three runs scored and five RBI, including a grand slam for one of Yakima Valley's five home runs, but the Yaks dropped a doubleheader to Walla Walla on Thursday, 17-7 and 17-9.
Alexis Lokeni homered in both games for Yakima Valley (7-9), which hosts Walla Walla on Sunday.
Game 1
Yakima Valley=000=34=—=7=8=4
Walla Walla=503=63=—=17=15=1
Oswald and Lokeni; Brown, Heytvelt (5) and Gibson.
YVC highlights: Karly Hanosky 2-3, run, 2b, HR, 4 RBI; Cassidy Base 2-2, run; Alexis Lokeni 1-2, 2 runs, HR, RBI; Madison Koler run; Tiauna Walker 3-3, run, HR, 2 RBI; Andi Uemura run.
Game 2
Yakima Valley=207=00=—=9=11=1
Walla Walla=00(12)=05=—=17=25=0
Oswald, Walker (4), Oswald (5) and Hanosy; Vanterpol, Brown (3) and Hopkins.
YVC highlights: Uemura 1-2, run, 2b; Lokeni 1-3, run, 2-run HR; Hanosky 2-3, 2 runs, 2b, RBI; Koler 2-3, run, RBI, 2 2b; Walker 1-3, run, 2b, RBI; Tayah Townsend 2-3, run, RBI; Jasmine Almueti 2-2, run, 3-run HR; Base run.
---
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Yaks fall to Spokane
Callie Delp had 13 points and five rebounds and Carla Cardenas pulled down 11 boards but Yakima Valley suffered through a cold-shooting night and fell to Spokane 62-38 on Thursday at Sherar Gym.
The Yaks were 1-for-24 from 3-point distance and shot 25% overall.
Yakima Valley (1-5) plays at Walla Walla on Friday.
SPOKANE — Emma Main 15, Perry 8, Wilson 7, Cook 9, Adams 8, Johnson 0, Oliver 2, Ivins 3, Aldendorf 2, Crum 2, Parnell 4, Emigh 2. Totals 25-77 6-12 62.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Callie Delp 13, Zavala 5, Picard 2, Winslow 0, Cardenas 3, Lowe 1, Lopez 4, Klebaum 2, Valentinez 8. Totals 16-64 5-9 38.
Spokane=19=18=8=17=—=62
YVC=11=4=11=12=—=38
YVC highlights: Carla Cardenas 11 rebs, 3 blks; Delp 5 rebs.