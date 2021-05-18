PASCO — Hitting 15 of 26 shots from 3-point distance on its home floor, Columbia Basin's men charged to a 105-77 win over Yakima Valley and stopped the Yaks' four-game win streak Tuesday night.
MarJon Beauchamp and Christian Murphy netted 17 points apiece for Yakima Valley, and Quentin Raynor added 15 points with three 3-pointers.
The Yaks (4-4) next scheduled game is Tuesday when they host Wenatchee Valley.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Alexzander Delgado 11, Funk 5, Quentin Raynor 15, MarJon Beauchamp 17, Christian Murphy 17, Kennedy 0, Bryce Strom 7, Chamble 0, Bryan Strom 5, Tinley 0. Totals 30-66 9-15 77.
COLUMBIA BASIN — Cooper 5, Edwards 9, Tyler Kurtz 29, Garrett Streufert 23, Carson Cloaninger 21, Munoz 3, TJ Smith 13, Parrish 0, Gutierrez 0, Pollard 2, Buck 0, Betts 0. Totals 42-65 6-8 105.
Halftime: CBC 64-50.
YVC highlights: Beauchamp 6 rebs, 6 assts, 2 blks; Delgado 5 rebs; Bryce Strom 4 assts, 2 stls.
---
YVC women fall to CBC
PASCO — Callie Delp scored 22 points and Abigail Zavala grabbed 11 rebounds in Yakima Valley's 67-55 loss to Columbia Basin in NWAC East play Tuesday night.
The Yaks (1-7) host Big Bend on Friday.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Callie Delp 22, Zavala 3, Picard 2, Ariel Winslow 11, Cardenas 7, Lowe 5, Lopez 0, Klebaum 3, Valentinez 2. Totals 21-60 6-14 55.
COLUMBIA BASIN — Agundis 4, Fiander 8, Zavala 4, Sami Sanders 22, Megan Holm 10, Aaliyah Anderson 11, Gonzales 0, Westermeyer 6, Mercado 2, Boyd 0. Totals 27-76 6-9 67.
Yakima Valley=15=15=17=8=—=55
Columbia Basin=22=9=17=19=—=67
YVC highlights: Abigail Zavala 11 rebs; Winslow 9 rebs, 3-7 3p.