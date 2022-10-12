For the second time this season, Yakima Valley needed all five sets to hold off Treasure Valley.
Former La Salle standout Courtney Standley recorded another triple-double to lead the Yaks to a 25-14, 19-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-12 win at Sherar Gym Wednesday night. Standley posted a team-high 20 kills to complement her 17 assists and 12 digs.
A few hours after the NWAC named her its defensive player of the week, Granger graduate Nizhoni Tallman came up with 28 digs and dished out 23 perfect passes. Zillah graduate Brynn Widner added 11 kills and 28 digs for the Yaks.
They remained in third place at 8-2 in NWAC East play and moved another step closer to clinching one of four NWAC tournament spots. Yakima Valley is set to host Walla Walla Friday night at 6 p.m.
YVC highlights: Nizhoni Tallman 28 digs, 23 perfect passes; Brynn Widner 11 kills, 28 digs; Courtney Standley 20 kills, 17 assists, 12 digs; Alandra Acido-Pastor 27 assists, 2 aces, 17 digs; Jessica Mariscal 11 kills, 15 digs.
YVC soccer loses at SpokaneSPOKANE — Yakima Valley’s fading playoff hopes took a huge hit Wednesday afternoon at Spokane.
Despite taking the lead twice before halftime, the Yaks lost 4-2 to fall eight points back of the NWAC East’s third and final playoff spot. Spokane entered the game in third place and moved into second with one more game than YVC on its remaining schedule.
Rachel Farr scored the game’s first goal and assisted Peyton Haycock a little more than 20 minutes later to put YVC ahead 2-1. But Lizbeth Soto’s bouncing shot trickled just inside the post early in the second half to put the Yaks behind, and she added a header off a corner kick to seal the loss.
Yakima Valley faces a virtual must-win game Saturday at first-place Columbia Basin.
First half: 1, YVC, Rachel Farr, 11:00; 2, CCS, Alexa Deatherage (Lizbeth Soto), 12:00; 3, YVC, Peyton Haycock (Farr), 32:00; 4, CCS, Kaylee Gallegos, 43:00.
Second half: 5, CCS, Soto, 48:00; 6, CCS, Soto (Peyton Bastine), 76:00.
Saves: Addisen Somes (YVC) 4; Kiah Gary (CCS) 1.
