MOSES LAKE — A furious rally in the final two minutes wasn't quite enough as the Yakima Valley men's basketball team lost its season opener 102-96 at Big Bend.
YVC coach London Wilson said Quentin Raynor and Thomas McMillan both surpassed 20 points. Yakama Tribal twins Bryce and Brian Strom, along with former Davis standout Alexzander Delgado, sparked the comeback with their energy on defense.
No other stats were available. The Yaks will host Blue Mountain when their 16-game spring schedule continues on Friday.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Yaks fall at Big Bend
MOSES LAKE — Yakima Valley couldn't keep up in a season-opening 94-64 loss at Big Bend, despite 33 points from former Zillah standout Callie Delp.
The Yaks forced 24 turnovers but got outrebounded 49-18 and shot just 35% from the field. They'll return to action Friday for their home opener against Blue Mountain.
Zillah grad Callie Delp score a game-high 33 points for the Yaks. She made 6 of 12 3-point attempts.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Callie Delp 33, Yvette Lopez 14, Carla Cardenas 12, Zavala 1, Hoberg 0, Low 2, Valentinez 2. Totals 24-68 11-36 64.
BIG BEND — Kaitlyn Callahan 25, Maelyn Mace 22, Savana Stephenson 18, Kelsey Sorenson 15, Anderson 0, Gorrell 5, Rushton 4, Wilhelm 3, Balderree 2.. Totals 38-68 6-7 94.
Yakima Valley=23=14=14=13=—=64
Big Bend=30=25=21=18=—=94
YVC highlights: Delp 6-12 3FG; Abigail Zavala 4 assists; Jessica Valentinez 3 steals, 3 assists.
VOLLEYBALL
Volleyball season canceled
Yakima Valley's Darci Dekker will need to wait a little longer to make her coaching debut for the Yaks.
An inability to field a full team forced YVC to scrap its 13-day spring schedule, which was set to start Tuesday night against Big Bend. The team had planned to play a "best two out of three" format every Tuesday and Friday, facing exclusively NWAC East opponents.
Athletic director Ray Funk said some volleyball players also play basketball, and they couldn't do both during this unusual spring season. He added that Dekker signed several new players and should be ready to go next fall.
Dekker became YVC's new coach in January 2020, replacing Steve George after he finished 7-28 in his eighth and final season. COVID-19 forced Yakima Valley to cancel fall sports at the beginning of July.
The Yaks' other five teams will continue as planned with games expected to run through June 4.