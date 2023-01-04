Yakima Valley opened up league play with a win for the first time in three years by beating Wenatchee Valley 75-55 Wednesday night at Sherar Gym.
Aliyah Finch, the NWAC’s leading rebounder, posted her fourth straight double with a career-high 29 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Yaks to their second consecutive win. Zillah grad Iliana Ramos added 10 points and seven assists off the bench.
The Yaks quickly jumped out to a 10-0 lead before giving up seven straight points in a minute, but they never trailed while holding a team under 60 points for the first time in seven games. An 11-2 run gave YVC a double-digit lead and they stretched it out to 20 with a 7-0 run in the third quarter.
“It was a big point of emphasis for us in the last couple of weeks to play more of a team-oriented focus,” YVC coach Robin Andrea said. “I think we really started to hammer in on some details and the kids bought into playing together and I think it really showed tonight.”
Yakima Valley is set to end its homestand Saturday against No. 4 Walla Walla, which has lost two straight since the release of the latest polls.
WENATCHEE VALLEY — Alexes Stein 20, Monica Miller 11, Hyichiana 8, Oatman 4, Ahrens 0, Kierstin Constantino 10, Enos 2, Magana 0, Taylor 0, Gieffers 0. Totals 20-55 13-17 55.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Aliyah Finch 29, Skylar Begay 11, Driscoll 9, McCarty 8, Newman 8, Iliana Ramos 10, J. Ramos 0, Standley 0. Totals 29-64 8-9.
Wenatchee Valley 9 12 17 17 — 55
Yakima Valley 14 17 24 20 — 75
YVC highlights: Finch 13 rebs; I. Ramos 7 assts.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
YVC wins home openerA long layover between games didn’t seem to bother Yakima Valley’s offense in an 80-72 win over visiting Wenatchee Valley Wednesday night.
Javonte Darrett and Jamon Kemp led the Yaks with 16 points each in their long-awaited home opener. YVC (1-0, 4-6) shot nearly 53% from the field and got 25 points off the bench to begin league play.
The Yaks will host No. 8 Walla Walla on Saturday.
WENATCHEE VALLEY — Donato Joseph 23, Ayoni Benavidez 18, Landen Giles 10, Williams 1, Loveless 0, Kaden 8, Roe 7, Amy 3, Castaneda 2. Totals 29-55 9-13 72.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Javonte Darrett 16, Jamon Kemp 16, Conner Turner 12, Kari 7, Tinley 4, Joe 6, Atazhoon 5, Ilumoka 4, Tinner 4, Bates 4, Cole 2, Dunning 2. Totals 29-55 19-37 80.
Halftime: 41-36 YVC.
YVC highlights: Kari 12 rebs; Kemp 7 rebs.
