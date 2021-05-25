Yakima Valley couldn't hold a halftime lead in a 76-69 home loss to Wenatchee Valley Tuesday night, despite 32 points from Zillah grad Callie Delp.
The sophomore hit 12 of 17 shots from the field, including 4 of 8 threes. Former East Valley standout Natalie Andreas led Wenatchee Valley with 22 points and 11 rebounds.
YVC will play at winless Blue Mountain on Wednesday.
WENATCHEE VALLEY — Natalie Andreas 22, Madelyn Godwin 16, Ashley Agren 13, Katie Fleming 11, Kiersten Boyack 10, Erdmann 2, Black 2, Murdoch 0, Nockideneh 0, Nicolas 0, Balls 0.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Callie 32, Abby Zavala 12, Cardenas 7, Winslow 5, Hoberg 4, Picard 3, Lowe 2, Lopez 2, Valentinez 2, Myers 0, Klebaum 0.
WVC=16=12=21=27=—=76
YVC=11=19=15=24=—=69
YVC highlights: Delp 4 3p, 4 assts.
---
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Slow start dooms Yaks in loss to Wenatchee Valley
Yakima Valley's second-half comeback wasn't enough to get past Wenatchee Valley in a 91-73 home loss Tuesday night.
MarJon Beauchamp scored 22 points to go with 10 rebounds and five assists for the Yaks, who will travel to Oregon to face Blue Mountain for the first time this season on Wednesday.
YAKIMA VALLEY — MarJon Beauchamp 22, Thomas McMillan 12, Christian Murphy 10, Delgado 9, Bryan Strom 9, Quentin Raynor 5, Bryce Strom 3, Funk 3, Kennedy 0, Chamble 0, Tinley 0.
WENATCHEE VALLEY — Jaylen Scott 29, Carter Arrasmith 17, Dakota Moore 14, Isaac Brown 12, Isaac Jones 10, Allen 9, Pacubas 0, Featherston 0, Somers 0, Manhom 0.
Halftime: WVC 52, YVC 25.
YVC highlights: Beauchamp 10 rebs, 5 assts.