WALLA WALLA — Yakima Valley and MarJon Beauchamp stayed hot at Walla Walla Friday night.
The Yaks avenged last week's loss by knocking off the Warriors 96-83 for their third straight win thanks to 41 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Beauchamp. Quentin Raynor added 30 points on 12 of 16 shooting for YVC (3-4), which held the NWAC's leading scorer, Jake Poulton, to 20 points after he scored 39 against the Yaks last Friday.
They'll travel to Spokane next Friday.
YAKIMA VALLEY — MarJon Beauchamp 41, Quentin Raynor 30, Delgado 8, Murphy 7, McMillan 2, Funk 3, Bryce Strom 3, Bryan Strom 2, Kennedy 0, Chamble 0, Tinley 0. 36-73 13-16 96.
WALLA WALLA — Kolby Modrow 29, Jake Poulton 20, Jander Cline 12, Drew LaJoices 10, Kartchner 7, Mason 5, Stith 0, Kelly 0, Hymas 0. 32-63 4-4 83.
Halftime — YVC 56-41.
YVC highlights: Beauchamp 10 rebs, 9 assts; Murphy 6 rebs; Raynor 6-9 3FG.
---
YVC women fall 72-58
WALLA WALLA — Callie Delp netted a game-high 17 points and Abigail Zavala pulled down eight rebounds in Yakima Valley's 72-58 loss to Walla Walla in NWAC East women's play Friday night.
The Yaks (1-6) play at Spokane on Friday.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Callie Delp 17, Raequel Picard 12, Ariel Winslow 12, Cardenas 5, Zavala 4, Lowe 4, Klebaum 2, Valentinez 2, Lopez 0. Totals 22-57 8-8 58.
WALLA WALLA — Brie Holecek 17, Miaja Mills 15, Kortney Trappett 12, Kameran Rodriguez 11, Keefe 9, Harper 4, DeBry 2, Smith 2, Russell 0, Patchen 0, Scudder 0, Jensen 0. Totals 28-59 15-19 72.
Yakima Valley=17=16=15=10=—=58
Walla Walla=20=14=26=12=—=72
YVC highlights: Abigail Zavala 8 rebs; Picard 5 assts.
---
BASEBALL
'Cats drop pair
BILLINGS, Mont. — Michael Copeland had four hits for the day with a double, two runs and four RBI but Central Washington dropped a doubleheader, 8-7 and 6-4, to Montana State-Billings in GNAC play on Friday.
Zach Berryman had two hits in each game for the Wildcats (11-11), who play another two games at MS-Billings on Saturday.
Game 1
CWU=220=000=111=0=—=7=13=1
MSU=400=100=020=1=—=8=12=1
Larsen, Asinas (8) and Ohland; Houlihan, Tritch (7), Hernandez (8) and Schleusner.
CWU highlights: Michael Copeland 2-5, 2b, run, 4 RBI; Zach Berryman 2-4, 3b, run; Mitch Lesmeister 1-4, run, RBI; Tyler McClain 2-4, 2b, run, RBI; Trevor Tripoli 3-5, run, RBI.
Game 2
CWU=010=012=0=—=4=9=0
MSU=402=000=x=—=6=8=2
Weese, Touhey (5) and Engel; Redmond, Lay (5) and Lutz.
CWU highlights: Zach Berryman 2-5, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Michael Copeland 2-4, run; A. Fahsel 2-4, 2b, run.