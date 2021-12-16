Yakima Valley's offense exploded to rout Linn-Benton 99-79 for the Yaks' fourth straight win.
Godwin Ilumoka led five YVC players in double figures with 18 points off the bench as the team shot 57% from the field. West Valley graduate Conner Turner added 17 points and eight rebounds on the first day of the NWAC Crossover at Sherar Gym.
The Yaks scored nine straight points to break open a tie game with 5:00 remaining in the first half and extended the lead to 18 before Linn-Benton scored the last six points before halftime. An 11-2 run early in the second half put YVC ahead by 20.
Tacoma will pose the next test for the Yaks on Friday before they close out a four-game homestand against Peninsula.
LINN-BENTON — Kyle Blaser 24, Tyson Parker 13, Ayden Foster 12, Weisweaver 8, Harding IV 6, Stueve 8, Hopson Jr. 4, Torell 4, Kinnard Jr. 0, Cannon 0, Mills 0. 31-79 7-10 79.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Conner Turner 17, Quentin Raynor 13, Alexzander Delgado 13, Bright Kari 11, Braun 6, Godwin Ilumoka 18, C. Murphy 7, M. Murphy 6, Tarver 4, Funk 2, Tinley 2, Chamble 0. 44-77 8-15 99.
Halftime: 54-42 YVC.
3-point goals: LBCC 10-26 (Blaser 6-9, Weisweaver 2-4, Stueve 2-4), YVC 3-10 (Raynor 3-8). Rebounds: LBCC 38 (Foster 10), YVC 42 (Turner 8). Assists: LBCC 10 (Parker 5), YVC 23 (Delgado 8). Turnovers: LBCC 17, YVC 9. Steals: LBCC 10, YVC 8 (Delgado 3). Fouls: LBCC 20, YVC 17. Fouled out—Harding.
---
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
YVC women go down at Whatcom
BELLINGHAM — Yakima Valley couldn’t dig its way out of a big early hole in a 71-47 loss at Whatcom Thursday night.
The Yaks fell behind 17-0 after one quarter and managed to cut the lead down to 13 with a 13-2 run to end the third, but couldn’t get any closer. Zillah grad Iliana Ramos nearly doubled her career-high with 16 points off the bench for YVC, which will play its third and final NWAC Crossover game against Chemeketa in Bellingham on Friday.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Overby 6, Cardenas 6, Wammock 5, Garfias 2, Campbell 1, Iliana Ramos 16, Standley 6, Luhr 3, Carpenter 2. 13-50 16-24 47.
WHATCOM — Jewel Wilson 15, Madison Chisman 15, Neomi Davidson 12, Bracy 7, Graham 2, Kunzler 9, Anderson 6, Davies 2, Nehme 2, K. Wilson 1, Lund 0, Holz 0. 22-66 21-24 71.
Yakima Valley=0=15=17=15=—=47
Whatcom=17=21=7=26=—=71
3-point goals: YVC 5-21 (Ramos 4-7, Luhr 1-2), WCC 6-22 (J. Wilson 5-6, Bracy 1-3). Rebounds: YVC 30 (Overby 8, Cardenas 7), WCC 40 (Gilson 8). Assists: YVC 7, WCC 18. (Graham 6). Turnovers: YVC 21, WCC 16. Steals: YVC 10, WCC 18. Fouls: YVC 18, WCC 19. Fouled out —None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.