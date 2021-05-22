Having crossed many finish lines and crested many summits, Chuck Bodeen is a man who understands and covets challenge and achievement. They are found all along the arc of his life as a teacher, coach and administrator. And as an athlete, student, husband, father and grandfather.
But very little of it, he firmly believes, is of his own doing. Bodeen sees his life and career as a reflection of the many strong and positive influences that have not just shaped him but made him. That's where all the credit belongs and his conviction about that is clear to see in his humble, watery eyes.
Which will make today both a thrill and a hardship.
Bodeen will coach his final games for the Yakima Valley College softball team at Dunbar Field, closing a chapter that spans 16 years at YVC and a professional career that went through Selah, Eisenhower and the Yakima School District and dates back to 1973. Former players and his entire family will be there to watch their favorite 70-year-old walk off the field for the last time.
"I hope I can hold up and get through it. I am so grateful to so many, and the emotions will get me, I know," Bodeen said after a practice earlier in the week. Then he added, looking skyward, "He's got to help keep me together on Sunday."
Bodeen has been bracing for this since he informed YVC this would be his last season, which was announced before the first games in March. But as much as he still enjoys coaching, the time has come for spending "a little more time with the (eight) grandkids, doing some traveling and getting out on the trials to hike more."
Sitting out at Dunbar Field with the campus rising above the outfield fence, Bodeen concedes he is surprised his coaching career ended here and with such a lengthy run. But it turned out to be a perfect fit, which is how he views every step along his five-decade path through local athletics — a step he may not have imagined but one that always proved to be rich in good fortune.
"Honestly, coming out of high school, there was only one thing on my mind — playing baseball as long as I could and playing for any Major League team that would have me," he said. "That was it."
After playing on a standout high school team his senior year in Alabama, Bodeen's family moved to the Pacific Northwest when his father, working for Boeing, was transferred to Seattle from Huntsville. That's what led to Central Washington University, and that's what led to meeting the love of his life, Lena.
"It was 1971, the start of spring quarter and the first day of Psych 310," he recited. "She walked in the room and a little more than a year later we were married. Because of her I went into teaching, and because of her I went into coaching. If not for her, who knows?"
Bodeen can list off his grade-school teachers like he's still sitting in their class. And each teaching and coaching step he took through Selah and Eisenhower and elsewhere, he can tell you who he coached for and who coached for him. Every mention of a name carries a memory and a tale. He values and cherishes those mentors still, believing they provided all his momentum.
Even though, he clearly provided much of his own. How else would you run 46 marathons, including several with each daughter Megan and Gretchen, and climb Mount Rainier?
When he retired in 2005, his last year as athletic director and vice principal at Eisenhower, Bodeen was interested in giving back to the community and considered nursing. With his many outdoor adventures, like trekking around Mount Rainier's Wonderland Trail, he had endured a few surgical procedures and marveled at the care he received.
But during those final years with the Yakima School District, Bodeen, who had coached 18-U club softball, would stop by Dunbar Field occasionally and watch a few innings.
"I sat there thinking, it would be neat to coach here," he said. "It was just a crazy thought, but it stuck with me. Just after retiring, Mel Moore called me and said, 'YVC needs a softball coach. You should apply.' The idea of getting back to coach was very appealing and the timing was perfect."
What Bodeen enjoyed when he was head baseball coach at Eisenhower and Selah, and all his other teams along the way, was a simple combination of teaching fundamentals — honing an athletic craft — and listening to and caring for his players.
"You're so much more than a coach, and kids have so much going on in their lives," he said. "For all that has seemed to change over the years with coaching, this never will — get to know your kids, treat them fairly and show them you care."
Plenty of YVC players, and those going back much further, can tell you how Bodeen's influence was meaningful and lasting. But that help and support goes both ways, especially in 2014 when Lena passed away suddenly. He still lives in the house they bought together in 1979, just a few blocks from Eisenhower.
Lena will no doubt be there today as well, trying to help Chuck get through it. She knows how emotional he can get, and this day will be overflowing with it.
"Gratitude is the first and foremost thing I'll be thinking about," he said. "I've been so blessed here, and through my whole life, with so many incredible experiences. It's been way beyond any dream I ever had."
