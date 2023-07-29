The Yakima Valley baseball community lost one of its most influential members when Bill Faller died at his home Friday night.
Faller was 98.
He retired from Yakima Valley College in 1987 after 26 years of coaching, during which he became the NWAC's winningest coach with 664 wins 18 league titles and 11 conference championships. Faller also served at YVC as the coach of the school's only conference champions in football, in 1964, an assistant basketball coach, a P.E. instructor, athletic director and a two-term faculty union president.
Prior to YVC, Faller taught and coached at Prosser and Wapato. He started Wapato's Little League in the late 1950s.
Faller, who played baseball at Mount Vernon and Washington State before beginning his coaching career, also received two purple hearts and an air medal for his service as a first lieutenant in World War II. YVC honored him by renaming its baseball field Parker-Faller Field in 2015.
Youth baseball in the valley also felt the impact of Faller, a charter member of the Parker Youth and Sports Foundation. It established the Faller/Brayton endowment in 2007 to further the foundation's mission and objectives while honoring the contributions of Faller and longtime YVC and Washington State baseball coach Chuck Brayton.
YVC inducted Faller into its Hall of Fame in 1984 and Washington State enshrined him in 2012. The NWAC named its championship trophy the Bill Faller Trophy and inducted him into the conference's Hall of Fame in 1991.
Check out Wednesday's print edition for a full obituary.
