Yakima Valley clearly showed the benefits of having an NBA prospect on the roster Thursday night.
But the Yaks also held their own when MarJon Beauchamp went to the bench, especially late in an 87-82 home win over Spokane. Coach London Wilson kept his 6-foot-6 leading scorer off the court for the final six minutes and the Yaks first stretched out their lead before holding off a late rally.
“He showed some maturity there,” Wilson said. “He didn’t just want to go in and mess up the flow of the defense. I should have got him back in there. That’s on me, though.”
Spokane cut the deficit from 12 to two while former Yakama Tribal guard Bryan Strom hit 13 of 14 free throws in the final nine minutes, including two to put YVC ahead 85-81 with 16 seconds remaining. Beauchamp said he kept telling Strom to find the ball and never lost confidence in the team’s ability to earn a second straight win.
Even while he was on the court, Beauchamp carefully picked his spots to attack for an efficient 27 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. After missing three of his first five free throws, he finished 9-of-13 from the line with just two turnovers, both in the first five minutes.
A Houston Rockets scout attended YVC’s last home game, when Beauchamp scored a season-high 36 points against Treasure Valley. He said scouts want him to play off the ball and work on his post game, so those priorities influenced the way Yakima Valley utilized its most dangerous offensive weapon.
“I just tried to get in the middle because they left that pretty open today,” Beauchamp said. “So I tried to attack that mostly and just try to draw a foul.”
He’s also working on the quick release of his jump shot, a valuable asset against constant double teams and the first zone defense he’s faced all season. That didn’t stop him from driving to the basket on multiple occasions, but it did help the Sasquatch limit Beauchamp to a season-low one assist.
After scoring just nine points to go with nine rebounds and fouling out in his YVC debut against Treasure Valley, Beauchamp exploded for 31 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists at Wenatchee Valley. That started a stretch of four games during which Beauchamp’s averaging team-highs of 30.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 58% from the field and 48% from 3-point range.
ESPN ranked Beauchamp as the 47th best senior nationally in the class of 2020, Rivals put him at 57th, and the 247sports composite rankings listed him at 56th. He held offers from several big-time Division I programs, including Arizona, Washington, Washington State, Marquette and USC.
Beauchamp initially decided to skip college and started training with Chameleon BX in San Francisco before the pandemic brought him back to Yakima, where he decided to join some old friends at YVC. He’s hoping to play major college basketball next season and said he’s gotten interest from Washington, Washington State, Arkansas, New Mexico, Xavier, Oregon and Arizona State.
Any college decision will likely come in June, after Yakima Valley completes its shortened season with no conference tournament. The Yaks (2-4) are scheduled to play nine more games through June 4, including a road trip to Walla Walla on Friday where Beauchamp’s looking forward to guarding the NWAC’s leading scorer, Jake Poulton, who put up 39 in a win over YVC last Friday.
“I guarded him two possessions and he didn’t want nothing with me,” Beauchamp said. “So I’m going to just guard him the whole game and have Bryan (Strom), Bryce (Strom), the little guys trap and stuff.”
He’s still working to complete some high school credits to become eligible for NCAA basketball, and he’s keeping his options open. Beauchamp said he might leave YVC before the end of the season to start training for the NBA draft combine scheduled to go from June 21-27, where Beauchamp would probably get an evaluation without hiring an agent.
SPOKANE — Kobe Reese 17, Kaeleb Johnson 13, Williams 6, Echiverri 6, McCliment-Call 2, Noah Sanders 20, Terry 7, Haaland 6, Harris, Michaels 5. 30-79 11-16 82.
YAKIMA VALLEY — MarJon Beauchamp 27, Quentin Raynor 17, Christian Murphy 13, Delgado 6, McMillan 4, Bryan Strom 15, Tinley 3, Funk 2, Bryce Strom 0. 25-54 29-37 87.
Halftime: YVC 43-38. 3-point goals: SCC 11-34 (Sanders 5-7, Johnson 3-12, Echiverri 1-1, Michaels 1-2, Williams 1-5), YVC 8-25 (Raynor 3-10, Murphy 2-3, Beauchamp 2-4, Tinley 1-1). Rebounds: SCC 39 (Reese 7), YVC 7 (McMillan 10). Assists: SCC 15, YVC 14 (Murphy 4). Turnovers: SCC 17, YVC 21. Steals: SCC 1, YVC 7 (Raynor 2). Fouls: SCC 26, YVC 18. Fouled out—Williams.