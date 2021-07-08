A pair of basketball standouts from the Yakima Valley earned invites to compete in Jamal Crawford's The Crawsover alongside several NBA and professional players.
Yakima Valley College guard and Yakima native MarJon Beauchamp will return for his third year in the summer pro-am league held at Seattle Pacific. Zillah graduate and Western Oregon sophomore Antonio Salinas also intends to go back two years after winning the title with the PNW Rain, which featured Detroit Piston guard Dennis Smith Jr. and Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach Lavine.
Beauchamp, who played three years of high school basketball in Seattle, led the NWAC with 30.7 points per game as a freshman during a shortened season. He's unsure where he'll play next after going to The Crawsover on a roster featuring NBA draft picks Jalen and Jaden McDaniels, as well as Washington's PJ Fuller.
Salinas first met Crawford, a 20-year NBA veteran who last played for the Brooklyn Nets in 2020, at Crawford's Elite 30 camps in 2017 and 2018. The two-time state champion with the Leopards expects to be the starting point guard next season at Western Oregon.
This summer, he'll join a loaded roster featuring San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray and former NBA players Marquese Chriss and Robert Franks. Games are played Saturdays and Sundays from July 10-August 29 and are free to attend, but capacity will be limited due to COVID-19.