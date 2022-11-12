BELLEVUE — Using its stamina and skill to stage the rally, Yakima Valley fought its way to a five-set victory over Lower Columbia in the opening round of the NWAC's North Regional volleyball tournament on Saturday.
The Yaks, seeded third from the East, overcame a 2-1 deficit to beat West No. 2 seed Lower Columbia 25-23, 20-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-13 with Granger graduate Nizhoni Tallman serving an ace for match point.
La Salle grad Courtney Standley put together a triple-double with 12 kills, 19 assists and 22 digs and Jessica Mariscal had 12 kills and 15 digs. A kill from Standley broke a 12-12 tie in the fifth set.
Tallman finished with 27 digs and six assists and Zillah's Brynn Widner contributed five kills and nine digs as the Yaks moved to 24-9 with their eighth win in the last nine matches. Dale Schrier put away nine kills, and Alandra Acido-Pastor shared setting duties with 15 assists and complimented the defensive effort with 14 digs.
Yakima Valley will return to Bellevue College on Sunday to face the North champion Bulldogs at 10 a.m. in the double-elimination regional. The winner will move on to the Elite 8 at Pierce College next week. The loser will play again on Sunday for a shot at the region's second berth in the Elite 8.
Bellevue swept Rogue, the South's No. 4 entry, 25-20, 25-21, 25-18. Rogue and Lower Columbia finished Saturday's tripleheader with a loser-out match late Saturday afternoon.
Linn-Benton (South), Highline (West) and North Idaho (East) are hosting the three other regionals.
YVC highlights: Courtney Standley 12 kills, 19 assists, 2 aces, 22 digs; Jessica Mariscal 12 kills, 15 digs; Dale Schrier 9 kills, 1 ace; Nizhoni Tallman 6 assists, 1 ace, 27 digs; Brynn Widner 5 kills, 9 digs; AshNe'a Anderson 3 kills, 3 assists, 7 digs; Alandra Acido-Pastor 3 kills, 15 assists, 2 aces, 14 digs; Emaline Mariscal 3 kills, 3 blocks.
