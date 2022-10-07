PASCO — Columbia Basin College has always relied on talent from the Yakima Valley to build its strong tradition of successful men’s soccer teams.
Standouts like Grandview graduate and 2017 NWAC player of the year Israel Gonzalez added value on talented squads capable of contending for postseason bids and earning occasional playoff wins. This year’s group looks more like a Yakima Valley all-star team, and the No. 5 Hawks (8-2) appear to be serious NWAC title contenders.
“Usually it was a bigger group from around here and then a few guys from around (the Yakima Valley),” sixth-year coach Martin Gonzalez said. “I think this is the first year where we get to bring a good amount of guys from that side matching what we have from around here as well.”
Through nine matches this season, 12 different players from Yakima Valley high schools have stepped on the field for CBC, including eight of its 11 regular starters. They’ve scored 18 of the team’s 29 goals, contributed 15 of 22 assists, and Davis graduate Kobe Avila combines with Toppenish’s Alexander Magana to anchor a defense that’s allowed the second-fewest goals in the NWAC.
The Hawks bolted out to a dominant 6-0 start during which they outscored opponents 22-3, beginning with 2-0 wins over 2021 NWAC championship participants Highline and Whatcom. Spokane’s intensely defensive-minded approach plus two red cards shattered CBC’s aura of invincibility on Sept. 28, but Avila said the team should benefit from the 2-1 home loss.
“I would say that we definitely needed this humbling experience right now,” Avila said. “It was kind of getting to our heads, us being undefeated and being on top. We’re definitely going to bounce back, though.”
A fertile pipeline
No one on CBC’s staff knows more about Yakima Valley’s soccer talent than lead assistant coach Sergio Licona, a former Sunnyside standout who went on to play at Walla Walla.
He’ll enter his seventh season as an assistant for the Grizzlies in the spring and Ramirez said Licona gives CBC a valuable recruiting asset. All of the Hawks’ coaches spend time visiting players and going to games around Yakima, where they’ve developed relationships with high schools and the two primary clubs, Sozo Santos (formerly Crossfire) and the Central Washington Sounders.
Most Valley players on this year’s team came up through the Sounders system, which emphasizes aggressive, physical play and generally fighting hard to keep possession. Avila said Ramirez emphasizes those same traits and Magana said playing for CBC has taught him to amp up his aggressiveness even more than his club or high school teams.
“It helps because we’re all from the Valley, have that similar playing style, know each other very well,” said Magana, who tied the Yakima Valley record with 41 goals last spring. “You’ve just got to want it more.”
Ramirez elected to put Magana back at his club position, on defense, thanks in large part to the return of a dynamic attacking duo from Yakima. Eisenhower forward Johhny Ramirez and Davis midfielder Raymundo Mendez combined for 19 goals and 16 assists in 14 games as freshmen and have once again set the scoring pace for CBC this fall.
Mendez said the offense runs through Ramirez, a holding forward who often stands up top alone and scored his fourth and fifth goals of the season in a 3-1 win at North Idaho on Wednesday. As a player who provides significant value both offensively and defensively, Mendez exemplifies the Yakima Valley and CBC mentality while covering plenty of ground every game.
“It starts with practices,” said Mendez, who shares the team lead with five assists to complement his four goals. “(Coaches) always set us up, 1v1s, 2v2s and they’ll get in, celebrate every tackle, stuff like that.”
He’s part of the reason CBC maintains possession so well with a midfield featuring three other Yakima Valley high school graduates — West Valley’s Zinedine Moreno, Toppenish’s Juan Diego Mendoza and East Valley’s Diego Lopez. As the only sophomore in the trio, Moreno wants to strengthen the bonds with the newcomers and serve as a mentor, especially for Mendoza, a similarly flashy player unafraid to take on defenders.
“We always talk,” Moreno said. “After the games, I’ll call him up or he’ll call me up, we’ll discuss what we need to do to get better, what we could have done, just simple things like that that helps us improve every day.”
The freshman said he’s learned from Moreno how to stay calm as a central midfielder, and Lopez’s skillset provides a valuable contrast. His workmanlike approach as either a defensive holding midfielder or attacking midfielder gives him plenty of opportunities to set up teammates, and he’s tied with Mendez for the team lead in assists.
“I just try to do my best to give them the ball,” Lopez said. “(My role’s) changed a lot since high school, but here I feel like distributing is more of my thing and more defensive. More the dirty work sometimes when (opponents are) counterattacking.”
He even moved to left back in the first half of the loss to Spokane, joining team captains Avila and Magana. Licona said the two defensive stalwarts communicated well during the preseason and took the initiative to show they could handle added leadership responsibilities.
Ramirez said Magana is one of the region’s top defenders, and he can become an attacking threat if the opportunity arises. When CBC found itself down two players and a goal late in the match against Spokane, Magana moved up the field, searching for ways to put pressure on the defense.
Backup goalie Hector Godinez, a four-year starter at Toppenish, played for most of that loss after a first-half injury to Jose Corona. The sophomore from Grandview is allowing less than a goal per game with 25 saves in nine starts. He said a strong bond for the team came easy given their similar backgrounds and familiarity with each other.
“I feel like it definitely makes us a lot closer because we all grew up playing against each other so once we come together it’s like a big family and it helps us connect on and off the pitch” said Corona, who competed for Crossfire alongside Lopez and fellow Grandview grad Justin Jacobo, a freshman midfielder for CBC.
NWAC goals and YVC
Following two straight losses, the Hawks appear to be back on track after a 1-0 win Saturday at Walla Walla, which started the season on an eight-game unbeaten streak before losing 5-0 at home to CBC.
Ramirez said his players know before they even sign they’re expected to compete for NWAC titles. They’re two wins away from clinching another playoff berth with five regular season games to play, and Avila said the goal of capturing the program’s first championship since 1999 is never far from their minds.
“It’s in our blood,” Avila said. “That’s every day we talk about it at practice, games, before games, before practices, after practices. We’re all here for the same reason and that’s to get the ‘ship at the end of the day.”
He initially turned down CBC’s offer, choosing instead to play NAIA soccer for Fisher College in Boston. But when the pandemic canceled his freshman season and the Hawks gave him a chance to play in the spring of 2021, he decided to return to Washington.
But for most of his teammates from the Valley, the chance to play for the team closest to home held some extra appeal. Mendez said if Yakima Valley College wasn’t one of two NWAC East schools without a men’s soccer program, less talent would leave the area.
Lopez agreed plenty of players would seriously consider YVC.
“I feel like they would have a very good squad if YVC had a team,” Lopez said. “I’ve talked to a lot of these guys and a lot of them said if YVC did have a team, they’d stay home.”
Yakima Valley College athletic director Ray Funk said he’s aware of that talent and the fact they can’t compete at YVC often comes up as a topic of conversation, perhaps more than for any other sport. Still, the approximately $80,000 price tag has proved prohibitive at a school where sports are primarily funded through students.
“Even back when we had wrestling we had seven sports and it was challenging to juggle the money,” Funk said. “So that’s one big key and the other issue is the Title IX implication.”
The school’s administration wants its athletic population to reflect a student population Funk said generally sits at around 65% female. It rose up to 72% female for full-time students in 2021-22 and remains the primary reason why YVC fields four women’s teams compared to two men’s teams.
If that ever changes, soccer would likely be among the first sports to be considered for addition and local talent could potentially make the Yaks competitive right away. Until then, CBC’s coaches will gladly take advantage of YVC’s absence.
