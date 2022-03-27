EVERETT — After two dramatic finishes to earn its spot in the championship game, Yakima Valley left no doubt on Sunday at Everett Community College.
A decisive second-half run led by a dominant defense and the Yaks’ dynamic backcourt carried them to a 70-57 win over Bellevue, one of two teams tied for seventh in the final NWAC poll that left out YVC. Coach London Wilson allowed his four sophomore starters to enjoy the last 36 seconds of their career from the bench before the celebration began in earnest.
“It was a crazy moment,” said sophomore guard Quentin Raynor, a first team All-NWAC East selection. “It felt like everything we put in, especially last season finally paid off.
“It’s an unexplainable feeling. I’ve never won a championship before.”
Freshman Godwin Ilumoka sparked Yakima Valley’s offense early, scoring 16 of his game-high 21 points in the first half. The 6-foot-4 guard from California also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and opened the second-half scoring with a layup to tie the game at 34.
Fellow sophomore guards Alexzander Delgado and Raynor joined Ilumoka in contributing to a 12-0 run to put YVC up by 13 with 12 minutes remaining. The Yaks led by as much as 16 while the defense held Bellevue to worse than 24% shooting from the field after halftime.
That included a scoring drought of nearly six minutes as Yakima Valley built its lead and then endured a drought of its own. Christian Murphy’s three-point play ended it after almost four minutes to stretch YVC’s advantage back to 12.
Raynor said the guards set the tone for an aggressive man-to-man defense, applying pressure to keep Bellevue from finding its rhythm. Behind them loomed 6-foot-8 forward Bright Kari and 7-foot-2 West Valley graduate Conner Turner, who combined for five blocks.
Yakima Valley fell behind 11-4 after five minutes but recovered quickly, taking a brief lead thanks to a 7-0 run capped off by Kari Bright’s layup midway through the first half. Ilumoka found his way to the basket often, scoring all eight of YVC’s points during one three-minute stretch to keep the Yaks close.
“This whole tournament I hadn’t been able to do exactly what offensively my team needs from me,” Ilumoka said. “I tried my best to get the team going.”
Raynor scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half and finished the game 7-of-11 from the field. Delgado, a Davis graduate, added 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Murphy came off the bench and scored all 12 of his points after halftime.
The Yaks wore their home jerseys for the first time all tournament against the third seed from the NWAC North, which stunned No. 1 Wenatchee Valley 84-76 in Saturday’s semifinals. YVC rallied to knock off No. 3 Olympic 77-76 in its semifinal for a third straight win over a team ranked in the final NWAC top 10 poll.
A surprising run to the final began with Christian Murphy’s game-winning layup to beat No. 7 Green River 60-58 in the first round on March 17. A day later, the Yaks shocked No. 1 Lane 74-64 behind a stifling defensive effort while shooting better than 57% from the field.
Their season turned around following a fourth straight loss at Spokane, when they gave up 104 points. Raynor said the team refocused on a goal it set during the spring of 2021, when COVID-19 forced the NWAC to cancel its postseason tournament.
“After that game we just realized that we got to do what we got to do to win the ‘ship,” Raynor said.
Yakima Valley bounced back to win four of its last five regular season games, highlighted by Wenatchee Valley’s only loss to an NWAC East opponent. The Yaks allowed 65 points or fewer in three of those five games, lowering their season average to just under 80 points.
The defensive efficiency ramped up in Everett, where all four opponents shot worse than 42% from the field and only Green River surpassed 40%. It all added up to Yakima Valley’s fifth win in nine conference championship games, including a three-game win streak featuring titles in 2003 and 2008.
“I think it means a lot,” Ilumoka said. “I think it means a lot to the school. I think it means a lot to the community.”
BELLEVUE — Bishop Tosi 17, Maui Sze 14, Nate Johnson 13, Olesen 7, Janssan 2, Hersrud 2, Barker 2, Briceno 0, Peter 0, Thomas 0. Totals 21-66 9-10 57.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Godwin Ilumoka 21, Quentin Raynor 16, Chris Murphy 12, Alexzander Delgado 11, Turner 4, Kari 6, Tinley 0, Funk 0, Chamble 0, Braun 0, M. Murphy 0. Totals 29-57 8-11 70.
YVC highlights: Ilumoka 8 rebs; Bright Kari 8 rebs, 2 blks; Conner Turner 3 blks, 4 assts; Delgado 7 rebs, 5 assts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.