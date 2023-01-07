Three days after winning its long-awaited home opener, Yakima Valley faced a harsh reminder of how difficult it will be to repeat as NWAC champs.
Coach London Wilson said beating Wenatchee Valley may have given his team a false sense of confidence and took full responsibility for a disappointing performance Saturday afternoon at Sherar Gym. Walla Walla took full advantage even with one of the league’s best players sidelined by foul trouble for most of the game, handing the Yaks an 82-69 loss.
“I’m doing a bad job of having them understand what our concepts are offensively and defensively,” Wilson said. “I did something wrong because they weren’t ready.”
Yakima Valley struggled to find open looks while shooting just 41% from the field. Godwin Ilumoka came off the bench to provide a brief spark late in the first half when he scored 10 of his team-high 16 points, but Wilson said the talented sophomore guard needs to show more consistency on both ends of the court.
The Yaks only trailed by one when Walla Walla center Kyson Rose, who entered the game averaging 23.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, picked up his third foul and went to the bench until early in the second half. But even without the 6-foot-9 Central Washington transfer, Wilson said the Warriors dominated inside against 7-foot-2 West Valley grad Conner Turner and 6-8 sophomore Bright Kari.
“Conner did a good job,” Wilson said. “He was trying to play a smart game and not foul and I think we got in bad positions because of that.”
Walla Walla (1-1 NWAC East, 12-4) turned to the perimeter to open the second half, when four threes in the first six minutes helped the Warriors extend their lead to 58-47. A 12-0 run a few minutes later put them ahead by 22 while YVC suffered through a field goal drought of more than seven minutes.
Jamon Kemp put up 13 points, mostly thanks to a perfect 9-for-9 afternoon at the free throw line. The athletic Division I transfer either got fouled or missed on four big dunk attempts and shot just 2-of-9 from the field.
Wilson said he felt optimistic after a good practice Friday and an encouraging shootaround before the game. But despite drawing some energy from a decent crowd of at least 300 at Sherar Gym, Wilson said the Yaks (1-1, 4-7) didn’t bring the focus and intensity they needed against a Walla Walla team ranked eighth in the Dec. 20 NWAC poll.
They’ve got plenty of work to do to reach the level that carried them to eight wins over their last nine games,
culminating in the program’s first title since 2008. But just before that successful run Yakima Valley lost four straight to fall to 5-6 in league play, which put their chances of even making the postseason in serious doubt.
YVC will return to action Wednesday when it travels to Treasure Valley, who lost 106-68 to North Idaho in its league opener on Saturday.
WALLA WALLA — Spencer Wright 18, Covy Kelly 17, Josh Gillespie 15, Trey Arland 11, Rose 7, Fletcher 7, Fraly 5, Hymas 2, Steinwand 0. Totals 32-64 9-16 82.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Jamon Kemp 13, Javonte Darrett 11, Turner 7, Kari 4, Tinley 3, Godwin Ilumoka 16, Atazhoon 6, Cole 4, Bates 3, Tinner 2, Joe 0, Dunning 0. Totals 24-59 16-21 69.
Halftime: 41-32 WWCC.
3-point goals: WWCC 9-26 (Arland 3-6, Wright 3-7, Kelly 2-8, Fraly 1-1), YVC 5-13 (Atazhoon 2-5, Bates 1-1, Darrett 1-2, Tinley 1-2). Rebounds: WWCC 31 (Fletcher 6, Gillespie 6), YVC 35 (Turner 7). Turnovers: WWCC 4, YVC 7. Steals: WWCC 2, YVC 1. Fouls: WWCC 20, YVC 15. Fouled out — None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.