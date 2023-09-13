SPOKANE — Yakima Valley women's soccer team was unable to contain Spokane's offensive onslaught in 5-0 NWAC East loss Wednesday in Spokane.
Gracie Reidt scored the first of two first-half goals less than six minutes into the game as Spokane was able to produce a plethora of offensive opportunities. Yakima Valley goalie Alexis Torres recorded nine saves as Spokane generated 14 shots on goal.
Spokane led 4-0 at the half.
The Yaks (2-2) will travel to Wenatchee Valley for a noon match on Saturday.
First half scoring: 1, S, Gracie Reidt 5:52; 2, S, Abby Jay (Andie Bell) 10:43; 3, S, Reidt, 19:59; 4, S, Shelby Buggle (Avery Fehringer) 45:00.
Second half scoring: 5, S, Jay 73:55.
Saves: Alexis Torres (Yakima Valley) 9. Kami Warden(Spokane) 3.
