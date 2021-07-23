Washington State senior center Brian Greene was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List, the committee for the award announced Friday.
The Eisenhower graduate, who is set to start this fall for the Cougars for the second straight season, is one of 40 players in the country on the list for the award given to the nation's top collegiate center.
Greene earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention recognition after starting all four games last fall for WSU in the pandemic-shortened season. During the 2020 season, he topped the Cougars with four knockdown blocks against No. 11 Oregon and six at No. 20 USC, and added three more at Utah to cap the season.
“I was kind of at a loss for words for a while,” Greene said said of the campaign that saw three other contests canceled because of COVID-19 protocol, including a Dec. 12 contest against Cal in Pullman that was scrapped less than two hours before the scheduled kickoff. “It was pretty crazy.”
Greene started his Cougar career as a preferred walk-on after shining up front for the Cadets, twice winning the CBBN's lineman of the year.
After redshirting in 2017, he appeared in five games in 2018 and all 13 games in 2019 after being awarded a scholarship that spring.