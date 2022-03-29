NEW YORK — Washington State couldn’t keep up in the second half of a 72-56 to Texas A&M in Tuesday’s NIT semifinals at Madison Square Garden.
The Cougars cut the deficit to five points early in the second half, just a few minutes before the No. 1 seed Aggies reeled off a 14-3 run. They eventually stretched their lead out to as much as 27 points before Dishon Jackson’s putback layup ended a 12-0 A&M run.
Tyrell Roberts scored 14 points to lead WSU (22-15) and Efe Abogidi just missed a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. The Cougars shot just 34.5% from the field and committed 17 turnovers against an Aggies defense yet to give up more than 62 points in four NIT games.
Quenton Jackson scored 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field and dished out six assists for Texas A&M, which has won 11 of its last 12 games. The Aggies advanced to face Xavier in Thursday’s NIT championship.
