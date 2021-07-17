After winning three state tennis titles at Sunnyside in the 1990s, Lisa Hart went on to a stellar college career at the University of Nebraska.
Now, following an 18-year run as Washington State's women's tennis coach, Hart is returning to her collegiate roots as an associate head coach for the Huskers.
Hart captured Class AA state singles titles as a freshman, sophomore and senior — her third title coming in 1994 — and was state runner-up as a junior.
At Nebraska, Hart recorded 74 career singles victories and won the Big 12 Conference No. 2 singles title as a senior in 1998. She earned a bachelor's and master's degree from Nebraska.
Hart took over WSU's women's program in 2003 and led the Cougars to 246 wins and NCAA Championship appearances in 2008, 2012 and 2019. She had four players reach the NCAA Singles Championships. She was named the Pac-12 Conference Coach of the Year in 2012 when the Cougars were 19-7, tying for the most wins in school history.
Hart will coach alongside women's head coach Scott Jacobson, who has held the position for 31 years and coached Hart for all four of her collegiate seasons.
"Being able to coach at my alma mater with the coach I played for is a dream come true," Hart said in a Nebraska release. "Coach Jacobson is a proven winner on the court and deeply cares about his players. I cannot wait to get started."