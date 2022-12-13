Mike Leach, the former Washington State coach who transformed the landscape of college football with his offensive philosophies, died on Monday night after complications related to a heart condition.
Leach, who coached the Cougars for eight seasons before accepting a position at Mississippi State, was 61 years old. The school made the announcement Tuesday morning.
“Mike… was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather,” Leach’s family said in a statement via the athletics department. “He was able to participate in organ donation at (University of Mississippi Medical Center) as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.”
On Sunday afternoon, Mississippi State’s athletic department confirmed Leach had been transported by ambulance to Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville after experiencing “personal health issues.”
Leach was then airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, according to the Associated Press, and by Monday morning Mississippi State deemed his condition as “critical” in an updated press release.
Leach revealed to reporters he dealt with pneumonia during his third season at Mississippi State, but indicated his situation had improved.
Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will take over as the program’s interim coach as the Bulldogs prepare to play Illinois on Jan. 2 in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Leach was in attendance for Mississippi State’s bowl practice on Saturday.
Over a career that spanned five decades, Leach was credited for his work as an offensive pioneer, advancing the game with Air Raid concepts that are now used at every level of football, from Pop Warner to the National Football League.
Leach, who won 158 games during three stops at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, oversaw one of the most successful eras in Cougar football history. Leach’s 55 career wins rank third all-time behind Babe Hollingbery and Mike Price and he holds the second-highest winning percentage (.539) by a WSU coach who spent at least five years at the school. Leach also guided the Cougars to a school-record five consecutive bowl games, missing the postseason just twice.
“I know coach Leach means a lot to a lot of people in this building and a lot of Cougs everywhere,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said in a press conference Monday morning. “Right now we’re with heavy hearts and praying for a recovery and praying for his health and his family and all his loved ones. I think as a coach, you know your impact in times like this when there’s so many people that are pulling for you.”
WSU’s 2018 team, led by Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year Gardner Minshew, beat Iowa State in the Alamo Bowl to clinch the first 11-win season in school history. Luke Falk became the Pac-12’s career leader in passing yards (14,481) and passing touchdowns (119) while playing under the coach from 2014-17, and other Leach-era quarterbacks, such as Minshew, Anthony Gordon and Connor Halliday, managed to break various school and conference passing records running the Air Raid.
Since taking over at Mississippi State, Leach had compiled a record of 19-17, leading the Bulldogs to bowl appearances in both 2021 and 2022. In his last game, Leach led Mississippi State to a 24-22 upset win over No. 20 Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl rivalry. The Bulldogs also secured a marquee win over No. 17 Texas A&M earlier this season, beating the Aggies 42-24.
The Cody, Wyoming, native leaves behind one of the sport’s most impressive coaching trees. Current head coaches who either played or worked under Leach include the Arizona Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury, USC’s Lincoln Riley, Tennessee’s Josh Heupel, TCU’s Sonny Dykes, Houston’s Dana Holgorsen, Baylor’s Dave Aranda and West Virginia’s Neal Brown, among others.
“There’s so many people his reach has touched and he’s obviously unique,” Dickert said. “You listen to the stories and you learn a lot about him, but you also see the success and doing it the hard, tough way. Him and his family are in all of our thoughts and prayers and you’ve got a lot, even on our coaching staff, of guys who’ve played for him. It means a lot to them so we’re sending our prayers.”
Current WSU offensive coordinator Eric Morris is a Leach pupil, learning the Air Raid while playing wide receiver from the coach from 2005-08. Cougars offensive line coach Clay McGuire is back in Pullman for his second stint after working under Leach from 2012-17.
Leach gained a cult following in college football circles for his whimsical humor, regularly going “viral” on social media for his off-the-wall responses in press conference and interview settings, but also invited controversy at various points of a 21-year head coaching career.
Leach was terminated at Texas Tech in 2009 after being accused of inappropriate treatment toward a player, Adam James. During his time at WSU, Leach was criticized for endorsing longtime friend and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a 2016 rally in Spokane. Approximately four months after being hired at MSU, Leach was forced to issue a public apology after sharing a Twitter meme that depicted a woman knitting a noose.
The coach, nicknamed “The Pirate,” was considered one of the most interesting figures in college football. He authored two books, “Swing Your Sword: Leading the Charge in Football and Life” and “Geronimo: Leadership Strategies of an American Warrior,” and co-taught a five-week seminar at WSU, “Insurgent Warfare and Football Strategies,” with Washington politician Michael Baumgartner.
Leach is survived by his wife Sharon, daughters Kim, Kiersten and Janeen, son Cody and his three grandchildren.
