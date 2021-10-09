Proper nutrition’s not always a high priority for even the most committed young athletes.
Eisenhower graduate Lindsey Barkley learned first-hand the perils of poor eating habits while trying to compete at a high level, and it motivated her to learn more so she could help others avoid the same fate. The former soccer and fastpitch standout’s worked her way up to become the Director of Performance Nutrition at Washington State, where her job includes partnering with chefs to create the dining hall menus for student-athletes.
“I love what I do and especially now in this new role, I feel like we can really make a big impact overseeing the dining space as well,” Barkley said. “It’s really important to me that they learn to have really healthy relationships with food.”
The new leadership role allows her to focus more heavily on football while her staff members handle other sports, especially in the fall. Barkley travels to all away games with a performance nutrition intern, ensuring players hydrate well and get what they need from hotel meals and snacks.
Zillah football coach Ryan Watson graduated from Eisenhower in 2009, two years after Barkley. He recalled seeing her passion for sports while she was a statkeeper for the Cadets’ basketball team, capable of matching any players with her sports knowledge.
She’s found a perfect fit in Pullman, where the community showed its love and support when Barkley’s husband, Nicholas Barkley, died unexpectedly last December. Washington State center and fellow Eisenhower graduate Brian Greene said the mother of two young boys took a short time off before continuing her constant search for improvement in WSU's sports nutrition program.
“I’m blown away by her every single day she shows up,” Greene said. “She is just different. I’ve never seen someone that mentally strong.”
Driven to succeed
From the time she started pursuing a degree in exercise science and nutrition with a dietetic focus at Central Washington, Barkley always knew she wanted to work with college or professional athletes.
CWU’s director of sports nutrition, Kelly Pritchett, inspired Barkley’s passion for dietetics, so she became a registered dietitian while obtaining a master’s degree in nutrition and exercise physiology. That knowledge led to a full-time job as a nutrition services field manager for the Renton School district while she spent 30-50 hours a week working with athletes and teams, including Yakima Valley soccer.
When a job opened up at Washington State in 2018, she jumped at the opportunity to go back to Pullman. Barkley quickly gained the trust of coaches, from Mike Leach to Nick Rolovich, and grew to love the diversity of football players and their nutritional needs.
A 300-pound center like Greene requires an entirely different nutrition plan from 5-foot-8, 165-pound wide receiver Renard Bell, with plenty of different body types in between. Greene noticed changes right away when Barkley took over and the senior credits her for speeding up his rehab process after he suffered a knee injury in the season opener that forced him to miss two games.
“She has the utmost respect from the entire team,” said Greene, who began a regimen featuring cherry juice, collagen and excess vitamins for recovery. “The fine details are just so much more honed down with her.”
He served on one of the athlete committees that met with Barkley prior to the season and gave her the chance to provide more options for customization for players who come from all different backgrounds. Staff implemented a popular build-your-own bar, offering multiple kinds of rice, pasta, sauces and protein options.
“My biggest thing is meet the athletes where they’re at,” Barkley said. “Everybody’s going to have a different upbringing, different relationship with food.”
Learning from mistakes
Barkley’s own food journey took a dangerously wrong turn her senior year of high school.
As a talented goalkeeper and a senior captain for the soccer team, Barkley — then Woodkey — decided to emphasize healthy eating on her own in an era when little information was readily available. But ideas like believing a big plate of vegetables for dinner would be enough to keep up with her active lifestyle caused her 5-foot-8 frame to drop from 160 to 110 pounds in about three months.
She said her health "spiraled from there" and Watson remembers barely recognizing Barkley when he saw her at school. When she finally went to a doctor who discovered a resting heart rate of 35 beats per minute, it prematurely ended her softball career and eliminated any hopes of playing soccer in college.
That setback brought an understanding of just how much Barkley cared about finding ways to eat healthy, and she developed a love for weight training to build back her strength. The search for knowledge included cooking and grocery shopping, which she passes on to football players learning how to eat on their own for the first time.
That became even more critical in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the dining hall closed and players were mostly confined to their homes. Greene said as usual, Barkley went above and beyond.
"She would actually prepare raw ingredients for us and she would send us home with a step-by-step for the entire thing," Greene said. "She would even get on Zoom and have people walk us through the breakfast, lunch and dinner."
Barkley returned to Eisenhower a little more than four years ago to share her knowledge with longtime football coach Greg McMillan’s class of high school students. It’s something she wants to do more, especially when her boys — ages 2 and 4 — get a little older.
At WSU, she’s gladly taken on a mentor role for younger dietitians, reminding them to avoid working too hard and burning out early. Barkley’s the first person Watson turns to for nutrition advice in his job as a sports performance specialist at Achieve Health and Fitness in Yakima, especially for his female clients.
“She’s great for (WSU football),” Watson said. “Just the ability as a female to dominate a room when it comes to 101 Division I male athletes, that’d be intimidating to a lot of people.”
But for Barkley, it’s right where she wants to be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.