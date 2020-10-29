The move to Washington State's starting offensive line has been a smooth one for Eisenhower graduate Brian Greene.
As expected, the redshirt junior has manned the first-string center spot since practices for the abbreviated season began earlier this month under first-year Cougars coach Nick Rolovich.
Greene, listed at 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, has made a seamless transition from Mike Leach's Air Raid attack to Rolovich's run-and-shoot offense, according to Cougars offensive line coach Mark Weber.
“Brian’s done a nice job,” Weber said during a Zoom news conference. “He’s athletic, twitchy, extremely smart — a bright young man who’s learned well and scrimmages hard.
"He’s going to be fun to watch out there.”
Weber, a 30-plus-year coaching veteran in his third year under Rolovich , added that he "could hardly tell" that Greene hadn't started a game for WSU, according to Cougfan.com.
The two-time CBBN Lineman of the Year is taking over for longtime starter Frederick Mauigoa, who spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals this summer after starting 39 games for the Cougars.
Greene and the rest of the linemen are learning a new scheme. While Leach's pass-dominant approach had the offensive front widely spaced, Rolovich's system has the linemen closer together.
Many of the players say they like the switch.
“Run-game wise, all of us are just getting on the move a lot more and just being able to use our athleticism, which is nice for us,” Greene told The (Spokane) Spokesman-Review. “So that’s been really fun for all of us.”
Greene, originally a walk-on who was put on scholarship in spring of 2019, has changed his jersey number this fall from 59 to 50. He played in all 13 games for WSU last season, mostly on special teams.
The Cougars open the season Nov. 7 with a 7:30 p.m. game at Oregon State before hosting No. 14 Oregon the following week.
Former Cadets quarterback Kolney Cassel is an offensive quality control coach for WSU. He held a similar job for Rolovich at Hawaii, where Cassel finished his playing career in 2018.