YAKIMA, Wash. — The COVID-19 pandemic brought an unprecedented disruption to college sports, just as one season was ending and another beginning.
Several local athletes came back to the Yakima Valley earlier than expected as their seasons, and possibly their careers, came to an abrupt halt. Here are some of their stories.
Hoops on hold
The sports world’s seismic shift came a week before the highly anticipated Division I basketball tournament bracket reveals, as conferences were determining their champions for automatic bids.
Former Sunnyside standout Ashlee Maldonado managed to complete her freshman season at Santa Clara, scoring a season-high six points while shooting 2 for 2 from 3-point range in a West Coast tournament second-round loss on March 6. UC Davis freshman Elijah Pepper and his teammates weren’t so fortunate, as they learned the Big West had canceled its conference tournament on their way to a morning shootaround prior to an 8:30 p.m. game at Anaheim’s Honda Center on March 12.
“(Coaches) talked about how it’s something you wish wouldn’t happen,” Pepper said. “We just felt bad.”
The Selah grad and his fellow underclassmen felt extra sympathy for UC Davis’s four seniors. While Santa Clara’s seven seniors at least got to finish out their basketball careers, Maldonado said it still felt weird to see them all sent home after the university cancelled its spring quarter.
Both players needed to complete online finals before returning to the Yakima Valley to be with their families. Maldonado flew home but Pepper drove to avoid the risk of airport closures, and some bad weather in the mountains near the Oregon-California border turned that into a 13-hour trip back to Selah.
A bizarre ending to a promising freshman season won’t dim the future for Pepper and UC Davis, which started two freshmen and a sophomore. Despite some early nervousness the two-time CWAC player of the year started the Aggies’ last 29 games thanks to a focus on defense and rebounding, eventually lifting his scoring average to 8.7 points per game to complement his 5.2 rebounds.
“Coach told us if you don’t play defense, you’re not going to play,” said Pepper, who thrived as Selah’s go-to scorer throughout his high school career. “In college it was like, be aggressive, but look for the right shot at the right time.”
Both players left things in their dorms as they rushed to leave northern California. Pepper plans to head back Sunday and stay for the spring quarter even with classes online, but Maldanado’s unsure when she’ll return.
Typically, spring at Santa Clara would mean conditioning and occasional workouts with the team, which Maldonado said stays in touch through group text messages. Instead, the guard will look to keep improving alongside her sisters Analyssa, a sophomore at Sunnyside, and Emilee, a junior point guard for the University of Providence in Montana.
“This year at the end I was starting to get more playing, which was great,” Ashlee Maldonado said. “I just think I’m going to fill some big shoes (next season).”
Postseason magic extinguished
Four days after her younger sister’s season ended, Emilee Maldonado played a key role in extending her team’s postseason run — until COVID-19 intervened.
The former Big 9 player of the year at Sunnyside put up 17 points, seven assists and six rebounds, scoring the last six points to secure a Frontier Conference tournament title with a 69-66 win over Lewis-Clark State College on March 10. That successful trip to Lewiston, Idaho capped off a three-game win streak to capture the program’s first conference tournament title under 10th year coach Bill Himmelberg.
“I think it’s going to be one to remember,” Emilee Maldonado said. “It was nice that it was closer to home so I got to see my family. They all got to see that special moment.”
Two days later Providence learned it had earned a six seed and a trip to Tennessee to face No. 3 seed Freed-Hardeman on March 18. But before they could leave, Maldonado and her teammates learned during practice the NAIA had canceled the tournament, effectively ending their season.
After the initial shock and disappointment, Emilee Maldonado said she took the decision in stride. A move to online classes gave students five days to leave their on-campus housing, so Maldonado headed home where she can still shoot and train with her sisters while working towards a biology degree.
As Providence’s second-leading scorer who posted team-highs in minutes and assists per game, Maldonado’s already looking forward to next season. She’s expecting to take on a new leadership role for a team that also features junior Elly Teske, a 6-foot forward from West Valley.
“This coming year is going to be, I think, a whole different step,” Maldonado said. “It’s going to be a lot of momentum and a lot of (players) are coming back.”
A lost season
The unprecedented reaction to a viral pandemic might have ended the careers of two Washington State athletes while cutting short a promising season for another.
It’s possible the NCAA will grant an extra year of eligibility to seniors such as West Valley grad Kaili Keefe and La Salle alum Lauren Newman. But even if they could come back to compete next spring, Keefe said she’s unlikely to go back for grad school in the fall and Newman’s not sure whether she wants to stay in school or enter the workforce after commencement, which was pushed back two months to August.
“One day I was thinking that my life is going to move on to the next chapter and get a job,” Newman said. “Then the next day I have this huge decision that I could either be coming back or moving on.”
Justin Van De Brake can be reasonably confident he’ll come back for one more season, but that won’t stop him from wondering what could have been this year. The left fielder from West Valley led Washington State with 19 RBI and the Cougars were just two wins away from matching last year’s total when the season ended with 39 games left to play.
Team practices stopped two days before WSU’s Pac-12 opener against California, and Van De Brake said the next day an athletic department official kicked players off the field when they tried to work out on their own. Meanwhile, Newman said the track team received notice of canceled practices via email, so teammates didn’t even get a chance to say goodbye in person.
Still, the full effects of the virus didn’t really set in for Newman until March 12, when the NCAA announced all of its spring championships would be canceled. That hardly seemed possible to most of the athletes just days before, when they learned they wouldn’t be making the trip to Arizona for the Baldy Castillo Invitational, their outdoor season opener.
“We were kind of just all talking about it but it didn’t even cross my mind that the whole season would be getting canceled,” Newman said. “I was just like, ‘OK, we’ve got UCLA in two weeks then.’”
Instead, the long jumper never got the chance to build on an impressive indoor season where she set a personal-record almost every meet, highlighted by a jump of 19-5 1/2 feet at the Don Kirby Invitational in Albequerque, N.M. Keefe, who would have run the 800 and 1500 meters, said she understands the decision to cancel the season was in everyone’s best interest, but she’ll miss the chance to enjoy more practices and meets with her teammates.
Soon after the sports announcements came out, Washington State revealed it would be moving to online-only classes for the rest of the semester. All three Yakima athletes returned home, although Newman went back to Pullman where she felt she could better focus on her studies.
Van De Brake’s staying in shape at home where he and his younger brother Jack, a senior at West Valley, hit every day in their home batting cage. Van De Brake’s hoping he can watch his brother play in a shortened season before potentially going to Michigan to play for Battle Creek in the Northwoods League.
“I think we’re going to be even better next year,” Van De Brake said of the Cougars. “I hopefully will still get to play summer ball.”
The future’s much more uncertain for Newman and Keefe, both of whom remain on track to graduate with a degree in Communication. Keefe said she’d planned to work over the summer at Yosemite National Park, but that could change since the park closed this week due to the coronavirus.
Fresh start for Young, Gargus
Two of the Yakima Valley’s most heralded recruits from the class of 2019 will need to wait another year before playing in two of college baseball’s most respected confernces.
Henry Gargus played six games for preseason No. 15 Stanford before they opened their Pac-12 schedule and Young started all 18 games at shortstop for defending champion Vanderbilt. When the Commodores’ season ended prior to the start of SEC play, Young was hitting .328 with 12 RBI and had only committed two errors.