La Salle graduate Ryan Kershaw’s chance to play football for his “dream” school, Washington State, came to an abrupt end late last week.
Kershaw, who practiced during the Cougars’ spring drills last month, is stepping away from the sport because a previous back injury began to give him trouble again, a source said.
WSU sports information director Bill Stevens confirmed the linebacker’s departure from the program to Cougfan.com late Friday.
Kershaw committed to Washington State last May shortly after he was extended an offer by Nick Rolovich, who was prepping for his first season in Pullman.
“This was easy for me because WSU has always been my dream,” Kershaw said when he committed. “I didn’t know if it would ever happen, but I knew if they offered I would definitely take it. It’s a special place for my family, and it’s a dream come true for me.”
The two-way all-state selection signed a letter of intent to play for the Pac-12 program during the early football signing period in December and got a jump on his studies by graduating early from La Salle and enrolling at WSU in January.
Kershaw rushed for 1,637 yards — better than 11 yards a carry on average — and scored 28 touchdowns as a junior during La Salle’s 11-1 season in 2019. He also was named SCAC West defensive player of the year.
He missed out on his senior season because COVID-19 restrictions pushed the high school fall sports season into the late winter and early spring.
Kershaw plans to return to WSU for the fall semester after working in Yakima this summer.