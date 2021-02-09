All across the country, along one timeline or another, NCAA Division I volleyball programs are finally starting their pandemic-delayed seasons. The Valley has a substantial presence at that level, and Parker Webb has the most to show for it.
The 2017 West Valley graduate is in her fourth season at Portland State, where the 6-foot-1 outside hitter has amassed 658 kills and 399 digs over those years despite sitting out 21 matches with an injury in 2018.
On Monday in Cheney, she produced 14 kills, 15 digs and three blocks in a five-set loss to Eastern Washington — the fifth time in six matches that the Pilots have gone the full distance.
In 2019, Webb turned in one of the best offensive matches in PSU history, hitting .400 with 24 kills in a five-setter against Idaho State. She had a career-high 18 digs against Montana State, recorded nine double-doubles and was named Big Sky all-academic that season.
During the protracted off-season, and largely as a result of her bounce-back from 2018, Webb was named to the 2020 National Strength and Conditioning Association All-American team. She was one of 40 selected for accomplishments and dedication to their strength and conditioning programs.
"Parker was the first in the door of the weight room, showing up at 5:50 a.m. every morning," head coach Michael Seemann said of Webb, who played in 110 of 111 possible sets in 2019. "Parker's diligence and commitment to strengthening herself, her game, and her team was evident throughout the year. She's committed to doing it the right way, and all the way."
• Jillian Berg, a two-time CBBN player of the year and former teammate of Webb's at West Valley, knows all about the challenges of a comeback.
In her first two seasons at UNLV, the 5-10 outside hitter played in 59 matches and recorded career highs of 14 kills against Youngstown State as a sophomore and 19 digs against UC Irvine as a freshman. In the 2018 season, Berg played in 124 sets — good for sixth in program history.
Unfortunately, the two-time Mountain West all-academic pick played in only four matches in 2019, missing most of the Rebels' 20-11 season. Berg's appearance in last Friday's win over San Diego State was her first in 14 months.
• Tia Andaya, a three-time CWAC player of the year for Ellensburg, collected 25 assists in her sophomore debut last Saturday for Gonzaga, which dropped a four-set West Coast Conference contest to Pacific.
Andaya played in 68 sets as a freshman in 2019, collecting 226 assists with a career-high 26 coming against Cal Baptist.
The Zags (1-1) had their first four matches postponed or canceled before starting their WCC season with the series in Stockton, Calif. Gonzaga continues on the road with matches against 12th-ranked BYU on Tuesday and Wednesday.
• West Valley's Shea Rubright enjoyed a breakout performance on Saturday for Minnesota's unbeaten team, putting away nine kills with five blocks in a five-set victory at Purdue in a duel of nationally ranked Big 10 teams.
The 6-5 middle blocker, who had two kills and a block in her season debut the night before, played in all five sets on Saturday for Minnesota, which made the NCAA final four in 2019 and is currently 6-0 and ranked No. 5 in the nation.
Rubright, who followed Berg with back-to-back CBBN player of the year honors, is providing key depth for the Golden Gophers as they brace for their next two ranked foes — No. 8 Penn State and No. 4 Nebraska. Top-ranked Wisconsin looms in March.