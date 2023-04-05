Venters/Pepper

Ellensburg's Steele Venters (left) and Selah's Elijah Pepper are both weighing their options after standout years of college basketball.

 MICHAEL AMBROSE Yakima Herald-Republic

Ellensburg's Steele Venters and Selah's Elijah Pepper both announced their intentions to declare for the NBA draft while maintaining their college eligibility following sensational seasons.

Venters also entered the transfer portal after winning Big Sky MVP at Eastern Washington, where he averaged 15.1 points per game and led the Eagles to a regular season league title. Pepper ranked fourth in Division I with 22.5 points per game to break multiple single-season school scoring records and also finished with team-highs of 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in his fourth season at UC Davis.

The 2019 high school graduates and former CWAC rivals both expect to earn their degrees this spring. Pepper retains one year of college eligibility thanks to the NCAA's decision during the COVID-19 pandemic and Venters has two years left since he redshirted as a freshman at EWU.

In a statement posted to Twitter on March 31, Venters said "it has always been a dream of mine to play at the highest level and this last season has allowed me to pursue that dream." Two days later, he retweeted The Portal Report's tweet indicating the 6-foot-7 guard had already received interest from 19 Division I schools, including Gonzaga, Washington and Washington State.

Pepper tweeted the message "Excited for what's to come" along with a statement indicating he's ready to enter the 2023 NBA draft and obtain "valuable feedback that will assist me in my lifelong goal of playing in the NBA." Like Venters, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard will have until May 31 to withdraw his name from the draft if he decides to return for more college basketball.

The NBA draft is scheduled for June 22. Only four players have ever been drafted out of UC Davis or Eastern Washington, most recently EWU's Tyler Harvey in 2015.

Tags

I’m Luke Thompson, a reporter in my seventh year at the YH-R following stints at seven publications in the preceding seven years. My primary focus is covering the many great prep sports stories in the Yakima Valley, as well as the sports at Yakima Valley College and Central Washington University.Ialso cover Pippins baseball and Outdoors features. After spending my childhood in Kansas followed by college at the University of Missouri and jobs at various papers in the South/Midwest, I’ve tried to make up for all those years without mountains by spending a lot of time in the Cascades skiing, hiking, camping, or just exploring on my own or with my wife and our dog. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment