Ellensburg's Steele Venters and Selah's Elijah Pepper both announced their intentions to declare for the NBA draft while maintaining their college eligibility following sensational seasons.
Venters also entered the transfer portal after winning Big Sky MVP at Eastern Washington, where he averaged 15.1 points per game and led the Eagles to a regular season league title. Pepper ranked fourth in Division I with 22.5 points per game to break multiple single-season school scoring records and also finished with team-highs of 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in his fourth season at UC Davis.
The 2019 high school graduates and former CWAC rivals both expect to earn their degrees this spring. Pepper retains one year of college eligibility thanks to the NCAA's decision during the COVID-19 pandemic and Venters has two years left since he redshirted as a freshman at EWU.
‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/ibradynmdw— Steele Venters (@SteeleV24) March 31, 2023
In a statement posted to Twitter on March 31, Venters said "it has always been a dream of mine to play at the highest level and this last season has allowed me to pursue that dream." Two days later, he retweeted The Portal Report's tweet indicating the 6-foot-7 guard had already received interest from 19 Division I schools, including Gonzaga, Washington and Washington State.
Pepper tweeted the message "Excited for what's to come" along with a statement indicating he's ready to enter the 2023 NBA draft and obtain "valuable feedback that will assist me in my lifelong goal of playing in the NBA." Like Venters, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard will have until May 31 to withdraw his name from the draft if he decides to return for more college basketball.
Excited for what’s to come 💙 pic.twitter.com/PBQAwUMmbo— Elijah Pepper 🔮 (@Elijah_pepper12) April 5, 2023
The NBA draft is scheduled for June 22. Only four players have ever been drafted out of UC Davis or Eastern Washington, most recently EWU's Tyler Harvey in 2015.
