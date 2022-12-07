Ellensburg’s Steele Venters earned his first Big Sky player of the week award, the conference announced Tuesday.
The Eastern Washington sophomore put up a career-high 33 points in last Saturday’s 78-70 win over North Dakota State. Venters shot 14-of-19 from the field, including 3-of-7 from 3-point range.
He also contributed on the defensive end, totaling three steals and two blocks in 36 minutes. After EWU fell behind 54-53 with less than nine minutes left, Venters picked up a steal between five straight points to give the Eagles the lead for good.
Despite a slow start to the season, Venters has once again emerged as EWU’s top scorer, averaging 13.7 points per game. The second-team All-Big Sky selection a year ago scored 15+ points in four straight games prior to Wednesday night’s win at California.
