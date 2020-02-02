SEATTLE -- Amber Melgoza had one of the best games of her great Husky career, and still it didn’t matter in the end.
The Huskies overcame a 13-point deficit in the final 3:11 of regulation, and that ended up not mattering either.
That’s because California somehow regrouped after giving up a big lead in regulation, winning 81-74 in overtime Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena in a battle of the bottom two teams in the conference.
That the Huskies didn’t win was certainly no fault of Melgoza, who had 35 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals. It was the second-highest scoring game of her career and she became the 13th UW player to surpass 1,500 career points.
Never was she better than at the end of regulation, when she scored 11 points during the Huskies’ 16-3 run in the final 3:11 of the fourth quarter.
But in the overtime, Cal (9-12, 1-9 Pac-12) got inside for layup after layup to win its first Pac-12 game of the season. The Huskies (10-11, 2-8) meanwhile, lost their eighth straight game since winning 67-64 at Cal on Jan. 3.
The Bears, after putting up a fight in the three-point loss to UW a month ago, had lost their next eight by an average of 25.3 points, with their closest margin of defeat being nine points.
They played scared at the end of regulation when Melgoza took over the game, and it would have been a fitting end had her off-balance three-pointer at the buzzer gone in.
But it didn’t. Cal then scored the first four points of the overtime and UW never recovered.
Washington never led in the game. Cal took a 22-14 lead after the first quarter, making 8 of 14 shots (57 percent).
It got even worse for UW in the second quarter, as it took more than half the period before it finally scored.
By the time Melgoza scored for UW with 4:30 left in the second quarter, Cal had taken a 17-point lead. That was also the Bears’ advantage at halftime, leading 39-22.
NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 69, NO. 22 TENNESSEE 48: At Columbia, S.C., Zia Cooke scored 20 points for South Carolina, which used its relentless defense to put away its SEC rival for its 15th straight win.
The Gamecocks (21-1, 9-0 Southeastern Conference) won for the sixth time in seven games against ranked opponents this season.
Tennessee (17-5, 7-2) had won its past two games at South Carolina. But the Lady Vols shot just 34.6% (18 of 52) and committed 21 turnovers.
NO. 6 STANFORD 71, WASHINGTON STATE 49: At Pullman, Ashten Prechtel had 19 points and 14 rebounds as Stanford cruised past the Cougars.
Kiana Williams scored 17 points and Lexie Hull had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinal (20-2, 9-1 Pac-12), who have won five straight since their lone conference loss to Oregon. Stanford improved to 67-0 all-time against Washington State.
After scoring a season-best 32 points Friday against California, Borislava Hristova was held to 15 points on 5-of-18 shooting for Washington State (10-12, 3-7 Pac-12).
NO. 8 UCLA 70, NO. 19 ARIZONA STATE 61: At Tempe, Ariz., Japreece Dean scored 18 points, leading UCLA to the victory.
Charisma Osborne added 15 points and Michaela Onyenwere had 14 to help Bruins (19-2, 8-2 Pac-12) bounce back from Friday's blowout loss against No. 16 Arizona.
Robbi Ryan and Jamie Ruden led the Sun Devils (16-6, 6-4) with 15 points apiece.
NO. 16 ARIZONA 73, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 57: At Tucson, Ariz., Aari McDonald scored 20 points and Arizona pulled away for its fifth straight victory.
The Wildcats led 50-46 entering the fourth quarter. Dominique McBryde scored five points and Cate Reese six in building the lead to 10 points midway through the quarter.
Reese had 18 points and 17 rebounds for the Wildcats (18-3, 17-4 Pac-12), who were coming off a 92-66 win over No. 8 UCLA. Alissa Pili scored 21 points for the Trojans (11-10, 3-7).