After accepting Pac-12 scholarships this fall, Ellensburg’s two star post players look ready to confirm to the CWAC they’ve drawn attention from college coaches for more than just their imposing height and the potential it offers.
Versatility and athleticism helped 6-foot-6 senior Olivia Anderson thrive enough this summer to pick up an offer from Washington, where she signed to play as part of a top-15 recruiting class, according to ESPN. Oregon State saw those same attributes in 6-foot-11 Gavin Marrs, who signed to play in Corvallis as 247Sports’ No. 4 prospect in the state.
Injuries kept both on the bench for much of last season, when Marrs played limited minutes the final eight games and Anderson joined Ellensburg just in time to play a key supporting role on the Bulldogs’ loaded 2A state championship team. Marrs’ back injury also kept him out of the short 2021 spring season delayed by COVID-19, and he estimated he was only at 70-75% when he finally returned to the court.
“I wasn’t feeling super great but just tried to get out there and do as much as I could,” said Marrs, who was still given an all-CWAC honorable mention for his efforts. “But (I’m) definitely feeling healthy now and looking forward to this season.”
Ellensburg coach Anthony Graham said fans can expect to see a much stronger, more dominant presence inside for the Bulldogs, and Marrs believes he’s a lot more explosive and confident. Ellensburg could certainly use more scoring from him after the graduation of seven seniors, including two first-team all-conference players.
The same could be said for Anderson’s team after the Bulldogs lost player of the year Dylan Philip — now a freshman at Montana State — and second-team forward Katie Blume. First-year coach Tim Ravet anticipates a big season for Anderson offensively.
“She enjoys playing,” Ravet said. “So I think this system that we’re going to run where the ball goes inside-out should be something she enjoys and figures out the sky’s the limit on scoring and on touches on the ball.”
Guard mentality
Before playing inside as freshmen and the tallest players on Ellensburg’s varsity teams, both Anderson and Marrs spent most of their basketball careers on the perimeter.
Anderson’s physical growth came gradually, and she recalled being asked to move to the post more often when her elite Seattle-based AAU team, Way to Win, needed someone to match up with taller opponents. UW coach Tina Langley told Anderson she could spend some time on the perimeter as a wing in college, though that likely won’t happen as much in high school.
“It’s definitely a mix of both,” Anderson said. “I need to be able to play back to the basket but also be confident in my skills face up.”
Marrs first dunked a basketball at a seventh grade practice, when he was barely six feet tall. By the end of his eighth grade season he’d shot up to 6-6 and that growth continued as he rose to 6-9 as a freshman.
Graham trusts Marrs to bring the ball up the court in certain situations and often sees him practicing his outside shot. Oregon State’s likely to put Marrs in a stretch four type role, so the Bulldogs want to make sure he’s developing the right way for his future.
At the same time, though, they want what’s best for the team, which Graham said would occasionally mean Marrs dominating the paint against smaller teams. He understands why that’s sometimes a more valuable playing style and praised the Ellensburg coaches for not asking him to play like a traditional center.
“I think all of these big players, their instinct is to travel out (to the perimeter) and we saw that at the end of last season with (Marrs),” Graham said. “But I think over the summer his (AAU) coach and me were really trying to get him to understand the importance of him getting down there and being more aggressive when he is down there.”
Ravet shared a similar message with Anderson, emphasizing the importance of knowing the different ways defenders will try to guard her in the post. She’s focused intently on developing her inside game and footwork over the past two seasons and anticipates a lot more improvement with her new coaches the next couple years.
Transition baskets propelled Ellensburg’s success last season and Anderson said she loves the opportunity to run up and down the floor. Her speed and athleticism, especially relative to other post players, often allows her to excel in the open court.
Anderson and Marrs could also benefit from plenty of size around them. The boys’ lineup features 6-6 Emmett Fenz and 6-6 Eli Lewis, among others, while the girls’ roster includes 6-4 Alana Marrs, Gavin’s sister.
Defensive weapons
Even when they’re not contributing offensively for the Bulldogs, Marrs and Anderson always play key roles at the other end.
Marrs grabbed eight rebounds and blocked three shots per game to go along with 10 points per game during his brief junior season. Anderson’s stats showed four blocks in three games at the Yakima SunDome, but her presence altered plenty of other shots to help Ellensburg roll to the title.
Both players can be effective protecting the rim in the middle of the zone, a role Anderson loves since it allows her to see the whole court and help out on any drives to the basket. Like Marrs, she can also step out to guard smaller opponents, something Ravet said will be more critical at the next level.
“To just say, hey, we’re going to plug the middle and have you plug isn’t really being fair to develop her,” Ravet said. “You’d hope that our challenge to her is ‘hey, at the 2A level, you should be able to guard 1-5 and keep them in front of you and figure out your length and how even if somebody’s quicker then they’ve still got to shoot over the top of you.’”
Another point of emphasis Ravet mentioned is for Anderson to recognize sometimes she only needs to stand with her hands straight up to effectively bother a shooter. That’s a skill Marrs acknowledged he needs to improve, especially since trying to jump up and make an athletic play can sometimes lead to foul trouble.
Both players know if they’re going to play Pac-12 basketball they need to add strength. Working out wasn’t always possible given their injuries during high school, and they’re looking forward to spending more time with full-time strength coaches at their respective schools.
Anderson would be the tallest player on Washington’s roster and only 7-foot-2 Oregon State junior Chol Marial is taller than Marrs, giving the two Ellensburg standouts an advantage no coach can teach. The Beavers’ roster is the youngest in the country with seven freshman and only two seniors, so Graham wouldn’t be surprised to see Marrs follow the path of former Bulldog Steele Venters, who went from redshirt freshman to leading scorer at Eastern Washington.
“With who they’ve recruited recently my guess would be that they give him a year to put a little more weight on, adjust to the speed and everything,” Graham said. “One nice thing with Gavin is he’s gonna work his tail off to get ready to go.”
Anderson may be asked to contribute sooner with six seniors graduating for the Huskies, including two starters and two 6-4 centers. She’s eager to do whatever she’s asked for Washington, but not before trying to lead Ellensburg to another state championship.
After excelling for Seattle-based Friends of Hoop at AAU tournaments in Los Angeles and Portland, Marrs wants to maintain a winning culture for a young Ellensburg team with limited experience. Graham still expects the Bulldogs to be in the mix for a CWAC title and Marrs said the seniors talk often about returning to state for the first time since 2016.
“(I’m) definitely trying to be the best leader I can be, lead by example, not just with my words,” Marrs said. “(Making state’s) a goal of ours but we know we just need to handle business and focus on ourselves.”
