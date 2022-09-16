The lone Pacific Northwest high school graduate making the trip with Michigan State to Seattle on Saturday should be a familiar one for football fans in Central Washington.
After a standout career at Eisenhower, Brian Greene accepted a spot as a preferred walk-on at Washington State. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound interior lineman climbed all the way up the depth chart in Pullman, going from a preferred walk-on to a selection on the Rimington Trophy Watch list as a junior.
Things didn’t go as planned, with injuries and undisclosed personal reasons limiting Greene to just six starts during a tumultuous 2021 season. Washington State fired head coach Nick Rolovich for cause in October after he refused to take a COVID-19 vaccine. A week after the Cougars lost to Central Michigan in the Sun Bowl, Greene announced his intention to transfer.
“You don’t really want to go through a rebuild in your last year of college football,” Greene said in a video Michigan State posted from its media day prior to fall camp in August. “Our whole entire staff left, so that’s another thing I just didn’t want to be a part of. I wanted to go to a winner.”
He found one in East Lansing, where the Spartans have risen to No. 11 after a 2-0 start. They won 11 games a year ago, including a 31-21 win over No. 12 Pittsburg in the Peach Bowl.
Several key departures left Michigan State searching for interior lineman, so when offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic called Greene, both men agreed it would be a perfect fit. The 2017 Yakima Valley football player of the year announced his decision March 7 and arrived on campus for the start of summer classes in mid-May.
Greene, who played mostly center at WSU, slid comfortably into the guard position for Michigan State, where he’s blocking for an offense with a tight end for the first time in his career. Through two comfortable wins over Western Michigan and Akron, he’s come off the bench to play 55 of the Spartans’ 154 offensive snaps as part of their seven-man rotation on the line.
The upper Midwest wasn’t entirely unfamiliar to Greene, who spent the first eight years of his life in Manitowoc, Wis., before moving to Yakima. He said it didn’t take him long to feel at home with his new team.
“This was a place that had everything I wanted and everything that turned me into the player that I am,” Greene said. “I want to reconnect with the core values that turned me into a good football player in the first place.”
Along with picking up a scholarship in May 2019 and earning honorable mention all-Pac 12 recognition for the 2020 season, Greene also obtained bachelor’s degrees in history and social sciences. He’s taking a lifelong education program at Michigan State to meet the team’s academic requirements.
