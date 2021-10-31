STANFORD, Calif. — This team. This never-predictable, never-say-die group of Huskies.
Twice in the past eight days, it looked as though Washington’s season was poised for an obituary. Twice in the past eight days, it looked as though humiliation, not heroics, would define this program.
It doesn’t look as though Huskies are the best team in the Pac-12, but they may be the most resilient. A punchline a month ago, they’ve now got a puncher’s chance at a bowl game.
Washington’s 20-13 win over Stanford Saturday was the first time it had beaten the Cardinal on “The Farm” in 14 years. And given how UW turned the ball over on downs while down by one with just over three minutes to go, it looked as though the losing streak would continue.
Then came a Stanford three-and-out and an eight-play, 67-yard drive that ended with Dylan Morris finding Jalen McMillan in the end zone on a 20-yard touchdown pass with with 21 seconds remaining. Cast them off if you want, but the Huskies (4-4, 3-2 in the Pac-12) proved they aren’t going anywhere.
“The resilience we have on this team —we felt that teams weren’t stopping us, we were stopping ourselves,” said Morris, whose team began the year 0-2 and was 1-2 in conference two weeks ago. “We knew it was just one or two things that were going wrong on each play and that we could fix it.”
Eight days earlier, the Huskies found themselves in an even more precarious situation against winless Arizona. They trailed by nine early in the fourth quarter, and if not for a key interception and two Morris-led drives, would have suffered a major embarrassment that likely would have derailed their year.
It hasn’t always been easy to watch. The aesthetics have been in short supply with UW. But for now there is hope for the short-term future, and maybe some for the long-term, too.
Saturday played like somewhat of a future’s game for the Huskies. Their players gave fans a glimpse of what they might enjoy for the next few years.
There was freshman linebacker Carson Bruener, who logged 15 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. There was freshman defensive lineman Voi Tunuufi, who had two sacks. There was freshman running back Cameron Davis who finished with 99 yards on 18 carries. And there was Morris — also a freshman — who engineered the drive of the year.
“This is the growth and development that we’ve seen all year long even though it hasn’t come in a victory in a lot of games,” Washington coach Jimmy Lake said. “But we’ve seen the growth and development of young guys that are in key positions. And one of them is our quarterback.”
Of course, Saturday also showcased some recurring frustrations for Husky. The inability to find the end zone almost cost the Huskies the game. Moving the ball wasn’t the issue. Curious play-calling and lack of execution in the red zone was.
First, a 12-play, 57-yard drive that got all the way down to the Stanford 6 but ended with Peyton Henry kicking field goal. Then, an eight-play, 50-yard drive that got to the Stanford 19 but ended in Henry kicking field goal. Then, a 13-play 81-yard drive at the end of the first half that ended with Henry kicking a field goal. Then, after a Cardinal fumble at its own 34, a six-play 18-yard drive that ended with … well, you get it.
There were also some defensive missteps. Down by nine in the fourth quarter, Stanford had it on fourth and 4 at the Washington 41 before Zion Tupuola-Fetui jumped offsides to give the Cardinal a first down. Stanford ended up scoring a touchdown. On the ensuing Stanford drive, the Cardinal had the ball on third and 7 at Washington’s 42 before defensive back Trent McDuffie got hit with a defensive holding penalty. That kept the drive alive and allowed Stanford to kick a fourth-quarter field goal that put it up by one.
But the defense — which forced a three-and-out to make Stanford punt with 2:51 remaining — did more than enough to keep this team a game. And the offense, stagnant as they were for much of the evening, executed when it mattered most to get the Huskies back to .500.
Eight days ago, the Huskies looked dead vs. Arizona. They looked dead in the final minutes vs. Stanford, too. They’re not dead. They are very much alive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.