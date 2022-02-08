GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Emilee Maldonado has hit plenty of milestones for Providence's women's basketball program but last Saturday's she reached the biggest of all.
In a 76-64 win over Montana State-Northern, the Sunnyside graduate surpassed 2,000 career points on her home court at the McLaughlin Center.
Entering the game 17 points shy of the mark, Maldonado netted 13 points in the first half and finished with 24 points, five assists and three 3-pointers. She is averaging 17.1 points, 4.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds through 27 starts this season.
"It was such a special moment," head coach Bill Himmelberg said in a release. "I'm glad that her parents and her family all got to be here to see it. There aren't very many girls that get 2,000 points and to have two on our team between Parker (Esary) and her is pretty special. It was a special moment for her and she deserves every bit of it."
Maldonado and Esary are now two of 10 Frontier Conference women's basketball players that have reached 2,000 points. The Argos now have three 2,000 point-scorers — Esary, Maldonado and all-time leading scorer Erin Legel.
Providence (9-3, 22-5) have three regular-season games remaining before the conference playoffs begin on Feb. 23.
