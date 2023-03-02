static-bkb-sunnysidechristian.jpg

File photo.

SPOKANE — They’re headed for round four.

Second-seeded Sunnyside Christian turned back No. 16 Orcas Island 56-47 in Thursday’s final quarterfinal of the night in the Class 1B boys state tournament in the Spokane Arena.

That sets up the fourth meeting between the Knights (21-4) and No. 3 DeSales (23-2) in Friday’s second semifinal at 9 p.m. The Irish humbled No. 5 Moses Lake Christian 65-35.

DeSales won the two league meetings but SC captured the district title with a 63-61 win on Feb. 17.

The Knights had a slow start, trailing after the first quarter, but they stepped it up with a 21-point second period.

In Friday’s first semifinal at 7:15 p.m., top-seeded Wellpinit will play No. 4 Willapa Valley.

Orcas Island 7 15 6 19 — 47

Sunnyside Chr. 6 21 15 14 — 56

2B STATE

OKANOGAN 87, MABTON 60: At Spokane, the Bulldogs showed why they are the No. 2 seed with an offensive display, which included 50 points in the middle quarters.

Mabton (19-8) returns Friday to play No. 5 Adna in a loser-out game at 2 p.m. The winner will play for fourth and sixth place on Saturday.

Okanogan (24-1) moves into Friday’s semifinals to play No. 3 Napavine.

Mabton 16 12 15 17 — 60

Okanogan 19 29 21 18 — 87

Tags

Having started here in the Herald-Republic sports department a few lifetimes ago, it's been my privilege to cover the high school beat in the Valley since 1987. Over the years I've tagged along with our teams to every corner of the state and somehow haven't missed a Mat Classic in Tacoma since it began in 1989 or the state cross country championships. My wife and I, both CWU graduates, raised a daughter here and love to spend time hiking on any trails from the Greenway to the Pacific Crest. When that energy isn't available, any coffee shops or breweries work just fine. Cheers! 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment