SPOKANE — They’re headed for round four.
Second-seeded Sunnyside Christian turned back No. 16 Orcas Island 56-47 in Thursday’s final quarterfinal of the night in the Class 1B boys state tournament in the Spokane Arena.
That sets up the fourth meeting between the Knights (21-4) and No. 3 DeSales (23-2) in Friday’s second semifinal at 9 p.m. The Irish humbled No. 5 Moses Lake Christian 65-35.
DeSales won the two league meetings but SC captured the district title with a 63-61 win on Feb. 17.
The Knights had a slow start, trailing after the first quarter, but they stepped it up with a 21-point second period.
In Friday’s first semifinal at 7:15 p.m., top-seeded Wellpinit will play No. 4 Willapa Valley.
Orcas Island 7 15 6 19 — 47
Sunnyside Chr. 6 21 15 14 — 56
2B STATE
OKANOGAN 87, MABTON 60: At Spokane, the Bulldogs showed why they are the No. 2 seed with an offensive display, which included 50 points in the middle quarters.
Mabton (19-8) returns Friday to play No. 5 Adna in a loser-out game at 2 p.m. The winner will play for fourth and sixth place on Saturday.
Okanogan (24-1) moves into Friday’s semifinals to play No. 3 Napavine.
Mabton 16 12 15 17 — 60
Okanogan 19 29 21 18 — 87
