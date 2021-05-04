Yakima Valley women's basketball coach Adam Strom will become the head women's basketball coach at Haskell Indian Nations University following the conclusion of the 2021 season, YVC announced Tuesday.
Strom took over the top job for the Yaks in 2016 and led the program to an overall record of 69-49, winning NWAC East Coach of the Year honors in 2020. The Yaks went 21-8 before COVID-19 canceled the NWAC tournament.
"We are happy for him and the fact that he is in a 4-year situation where he can coach women’s basketball on a full-time basis,” said YVC athletic director Ray Funk. “One of Adam’s many strengths was his ability to identify and successfully recruit highly-qualified Native American basketball players to YVC, and this opportunity will no doubt build upon that strength.”
YVC won just eight games combined in the two seasons prior to Strom's arrival, and his teams posted a winning record in all four full seasons. Before taking over at YVC, he found success coaching the White Swan girls, the Wapato boys and the Yakama Nation Tribal boys.
Haskell hasn't played a game since Feb. 28, 2020, when a conference tournament loss ended a 12-17 season. Strom plans to implement his uptempo style when he takes over the NAIA program, according to a release from Haskell earlier this week.