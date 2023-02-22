SPOKANE — Central Washington's Braydon Maier, a graduate student from Selah, won the pole vault and placed second in the heptathlon at Tuesday's GNAC Indoor Track and Field Championships at The Podium.
Maier cleared 15-5.75 in the pole vault and tallied 4,831 points in the heptathlon.
"It feels good," Maier said in a CWU release. "This is my first indoor GNAC title so that was cool and taking some cracks at 16 feet was pretty sweet."
Ellensburg graduate E'lexis Hollis, a junior, placed second in the 60-meter dash in 7.46 seconds, a school record and currently 11th in the nation.
Central's Lauryn Chandler won the 60-meter hurdles in 8.57 seconds, the program's second-fastest ever and ranked 10th in the nation.
The men's 4x400 team of Isaiah Webster, Aiden Wise, Austin Albertin, and Johan Correa won the race in 3.19:15, breaking the indoor school record. Correa, from Kennewick, broke the school record in the 800, placing third in 1:52.82.
Both the men's and women's teams placed fourth. The NCAA Division II Indoor Championships will be held in March.
