Just more than 15 months since they saw their 2020 college baseball freshmen seasons scrapped because of the the pandemic, two Valley alums will be on the sport’s grandest stage starting this weekend.
Selah High graduate Cater Young is one of the top sluggers for Vanderbilt while Davis grad Henry Gargus is a utility player for Stanford.
The fourth-seeded Commodores and the No. 9 Cardinal open play at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday.
Stanford plays North Carolina State at 11 a.m. Vanderbilt, which is the defending champion, having won the 2019 championship, takes on No. 5 Arizona at 4 p.m.
Both games will be televised on ESPN.
Young, a shortstop honored on the SEC’s all-newcomer team, leads the Commodores with 15 home runs, but had his campaign interrupted late in the regular season when he suffered a dislocated shoulder that sidelined him for 21/2 weeks.
Young, who normally bats second in the Commodores’ batting order, was inserted near the bottom of the Vanderbilt’s lineup upon his return for the regional round of the NCAA Tournament. He struggled, however, going 2 for 15 in his first four games back.
In the Super Regionals against East Carolina, he regained his stroke after returning to the second spot in the order. A two-out, two-run single after a lengthy at-bat gave the Commodores their first lead in the fifth inning of Game 2 of the series.
They went on to beat the Pirates 4-1 to sweep the Super Regional and advance to the World Series for the fifth time in 10 seasons.
“That’s what he’s done all year and I’m happy to see him back in the lineup, really good hitter and it was a really good piece of hitting,” starting pitcher and top MLB Draft prospect Jack Leiter told The Tennessean. “Really big moment for him and the team.”
Young is second on the team with 49 RBI, 15 doubles and five triples, which are tied for tops in the SEC.
Gargus has started 12 games for the Cardinal this season and is batting .244. He slugged his first college home run in an early April game against Washington State in Pullman.
He collected a walk in Stanford’s 15-3 victory in its Super Regional opener against Texas Tech. The Cardinal swept the series with a 9-0 win in Game 2 to advance to its first CWS since 2008 and 17th overall.