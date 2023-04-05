Thanks to Tyson Rutherford’s stout arm and a spark from a pair of locals, Yakima Valley College’s baseball team got on the good side of things Wednesday afternoon.
In the first game of an NWAC East doubleheader with Blue Mountain, Rutherford went the full nine innings with eight strikeouts for a 5-2 victory at Parker Faller Field.
Down 2-0 early, the Yaks broke out for all five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Dean Pettyjohn, a freshman from Selah, tied the game with a one-out, two-run single and Matthew Sauve, a freshman from Grandview, drew a bases-loaded walk for the lead.
Caleb Gray capped the big inning with a two-run double.
The Yaks (2-3, 8-19), who had lost 10 of their last 11 heading into the series, will play two games at Blue Mountain on Saturday.
YVC highlights: Tyson Rutherford CG, 9 IP, 105 pitches, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 K; Andrew Graham 3-4, run; Dean Pettyjohn 1-4, run, 2 RBI; Caleb Gray 1-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Peyton Rickard 1-2, 2b; Matthew Sauve RBI.
