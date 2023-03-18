The best cure for a losing skid is an extra-inning, walk-off victory.
Yakima Valley's baseball team got that on Saturday as Caleb Gray's RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning lifted the Yaks to a 1-0 victory over Grays Harbor in the first game of a doubleheader at Parker Faller Field.
It was a much-needed win for YVC, which had lost eight of its last nine games. In the second contest, however, Grays Harbor prevailed 11-5.
Tyson Rutherford and Jullien Abraham combined on the first-game shutout. Rutherford allowed just four hits over the first six frames and struck out five and Abraham finished up the final four innings while fanning three.
Gray's walk-off hit scored Andrew Gray, who opened the 10th with a single. Grandview graduate Matthew Sauve was 3-for-5.
Yakima Valley (6-10) will continue the weekend series with Grays Harbor on Sunday starting at 10 a.m.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Tyson Rutherford 6 IP, 4 hits, 2 BB, 5 K; Jullien Abraham 4 IP, 4 hits, 1 BB, 3 K; Tam Bellefuil 2-4, 2b; Andrew Graham 2-5, run; Matthew Sauve 3-5; Brandon Faire 2-4; Caleb Gray 1-5, RBI. Game 2: Andrew Graham 2-5, 3b, run; Caleb Gray 2-4, 3b, RBI; Kyle Williamson 1-5, 2b, 2 RBI; Kevin Corder 2-4, run.
'Cats split with NW Nazarene
NAMPA, Idaho — Ryan Arredondo pitched seven-plus strong innings and Central Washington broke away with five runs in the eighth inning to take a 7-2 victory over Northwest Nazarene in the first game of a GNAC doubleheader on Saturday.
The Nighthawks rallied for a 6-5 win in the second game to win the four-game series 3-1.
Arredondo scattered six hits while facing 25 batters. He didn't allow a walk and struck out three in his first win of the season.
Austin Ohland's two-run double in the eighth extended CWU's lead to 3-0 and Trevor Tripoli added a three-run double later in the frame. Ohland finished the day 5-for-9 with a double, home run, two runs scored and five RBI.
Central Washington (4-8, 8-19) will host Whitman on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Ryan Arredondo 7.1 IP, 6 hits, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K; Austin Ohland 3-5, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Trevor Tripoli 2-4, 2b, 3 RBI; Travis Helm 1-4, 2b, run; Trenton Love 2-4, RBI. Game 2: Austin Ohland 2-4, HR, run, 2 RBI; Brady Hinkle 1-3, solo HR; Travis Helm 2-4; Reid Rasmussen 4 IP, 3 hits, 4 ER.
SOFTBALL
CWU sweeps Western
ELLENSBURG — A one-run thriller and a rout. Central Washington couldn't have asked for a better start to its GNAC season on Saturday.
The Wildcats got only one hit off Western Washington in the opener but it was a big one as Alyssa Benthagen's solo homer in the bottom of the sixth inning was the difference in a 1-0 victory. Ashlee Laver went the distance for a three-hit shutout that leveled her season record at 4-4.
Then came the boom.
Myiah Seaton hit a three-run homer and two-run double during an eight-run third inning that pushed CWU to a 14-5 win in the second game. Seaton finished with six RBI.
Allie Thiessen was 3-for-3 with a double, four runs scored and three RBI as the Wildcats rolled up 14 hits. Benthagen was also 3-for-3 with two RBI and Laney Kaysner contributed two hits, three runs and two RBI.
Central Washington (2-0, 11-10) continues the weekend series with Western on Sunday starting at noon.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Ashlee Laver CG, 7 IP, 3 hits, 2 BB, 3 K; Alyssa Benthagen 1-2, solo HR. Game 2: Myiah Seaton 2-3, 2b, HR, run, 6 RBI; Allie Thiessen 3-3, 2b, 4 runs, 3 RBI; Laney Kaysner 2-2, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Alyssa Benthagen 3-3, run, 2 RBI;
MEN'S RUGBY
CWU drops first match
PROVO, Utah — In a back-and-forth contest, Central Washington's men's rugby team lost its first match of the season to BYU, 24-23, on Saturday.
Oliver Cline landed his third penalty kick in the 52nd minute, giving Central a 23-19 lead. But BYU took the lead back in the 63rd minute with a try.
In the last 10 minutes, CWU had a pair of tries from Andrew Miller and Campbell Robb disallowed as well as a missed Cline penalty kick in the final minute.
The Wildcats (7-1) host Arizona on Saturday.
