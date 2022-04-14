Yakima Valley extended its winning streak to six games by sweeping Walla Walla on Thursday in a doubleheader that started Thursday afternoon.
Weather stopped the first game in the sixth inning and YVC held on to its lead when play resumed for a 14-11 win thanks to Spencer Marenco's four hits in four at-bats and Hank Dunn's 3-for-4 game, capped off by an eighth-inning RBI single. He drove in three runs and Marenco scored four times.
Jaydon Thomas threw six shutout innings as the Yaks closed out the day with an 11-0 win. Dane Fraser and Ryne Hays both doubled twice and combined for five of YVC's runs.
Yakima Valley athletic director Ray Funk said rain in the forecast might prevent a scheduled doubleheader in Walla Walla and the games could be played at Yakima's Parker Faller Field.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Hank Dunn 3-4, 2b, run, RBI; Corey Jarrell 2-6, run, RBI; Paul Antony 2-5, run, RBI, sb; Owen Bischoff 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Spencer Marenco 4-4, 2b, 4 runs, RBI. Game 2: Jaydon Tomas 6 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 3 K; Dane Fraser 3-4, 2 2b, 3 runs; Ryne Hays 2-3 2 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Marenco 1-3, 2b, run, RBI, sb; Josh Davis 2-4, 2b, 3 RBI; Kevin Corder 2-3, 2 runs.
-
MEETINGS
Athletic directors at QBs
Yakima School District athletic director Sara Cordova and Wilson Middle School athletic director John Gonzales will be featured guests at the Monday Morning Quarterbacks luncheon next week.
The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.