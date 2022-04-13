Yakima Valley’s bats stayed hot until weather brought an abrupt halt to Wednesday’s doubleheader against Walla Walla at Parker Faller Field.
After scoring 46 runs in four wins over Blue Mountain last week, the Yaks led 11-4 when play stopped in the sixth inning. The baseball teams plan to resume the game at 3 p.m. Thursday prior to the second game of the doubleheader.
YVC will travel to Walla Walla for another doubleheader Saturday.
FOOTBALL
CWU changes spring scheduleCentral Washington announced a new start time for its first spring scrimmage this Friday.
The Wildcats plan to begin at 7 p.m. and will host another scrimmage at noon next Saturday, April 23, which will be followed by the Athletic Hall of Fame Induction. The official spring game is set for April 30 at 1 p.m. and all three are free and open to the public.
