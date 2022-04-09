Yakima Valley extended its winning streak against Blue Mountain to four games with a doubleheader sweep Saturday at Parker Faller Field.
Hank Dunn, Joe Taylor and Dane Fraser all contributed three hits each in an 11-2 win to start the day. Ryne Hays homered later as one of 11 Yaks to record a hit en route to a 17-9 win.
The Yaks (5-3 NWAC East, 15-13 overall) will host a doubleheader against Walla Walla on Wednesday.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Hank Dunn 3-4, 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Joe Taylor 3-4, 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Dane Fraser 3-4, 2b, run, RBI; Owen Bischoff 1-3, 2b, run; Josh Davis 2-4, run, RBI; Paul Antony 2-5, 2b, run, sb. Game 2: Dunn 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Corey Jarrell 1-5, 2b, 4 runs; Fraser 3-4 2 runs, 4 RBI; Rustin Edmiston 1-1, 2b, run, RBI; Ryne Hays 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; Ryan Schmidt 2-4, 2 runs; Antony 2-3, run, RBI, sb; Danny Burns 2-4, run, 3 RBI, sb.
-
Wildcats swept in Idaho
NAMPA, Idaho — Central Washington's typically dangerous bats went silent in a pair of losses to complete a sweep for first-place Northwest Nazarene on Saturday.
The Wildcats wasted a strong pitching performance from Nolan Miliman in a 2-0 lost and then fell 3-1 in a seven-inning combined no-hitter for the Nighthawks. Central will look to snap a nine-game losing streak in a doubleheader against Western Oregon at home next Friday.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Michael Copeland 2-4, Nolan Miliman 5 IP, 0 ER, 4 K.
-
SOFTBALL
Central splits doubleheader
LACEY — Isabel Womack's complete game shutout with nine strikeouts gave Central Washington a split in Saturday's doubleheader at Saint Mary's.
After losing 3-0 the Wildcats picked up an 8-0 win thanks to a Brooke Jordan home run and three hits by Jillian Hampson, who drove in three runs. The two teams will finish the four-game series Sunday starting at noon.
CWU highlights — Game 2: Harlee Carpenter 2-4, 2b, run, RBI; Brooke Jordan 2-4, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Myiah Seaton 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, sb; Jillian Hampson 3-4, run, 3 RBI; Isabel Womack 6 IP, 3 H, 9 K.
-
Yaks fall to Clackamas
Yakima Valley lost 17-1 to visiting Clackamas on the second day of the NWAC Crossover at Dunbar Field.
The Yaks will return to league play with a doubleheader at first-place Walla Walla on Tuesday.
-
RUGBY
Central routs Cal Poly
ELLENSBURG — No. 4 seed Central Washington rolled to a 62-17 over No. 5 Cal Poly in its first-ever home playoff game at Tomlinson Stadium on Saturday.
The Wildcats scored the first 33 points of the match with the help of two early tries from Campbell Robb to advance to a second-round match at No. 1 California next Saturday.
