ELLENSBURG — Scoring the winner just before halftime and getting four saves from goalkeeper Kassandra Jaggard, Central Washington blanked Saint Martin's 1-0 in GNAC women's soccer at Tomlinson Stadium on Thursday.
Lily Newberry knocked in the winner in the 43rd minute as the Wildcats' defense earned its third shutout of the season.
Central moved to 2-5-2 in conference and 3-7-3 overall and will host Western Oregon on Saturday at noon.
First half: 1, CWU, Lily Newberry (Ashley Peterson), 43:41.
Second half: No scoring.
Saves: Soph Mendoza (SM) 5, Kassandra Jaggard (CWU) 4.
VOLLEYBALL
'Cats sweep Saint Martin's
ELLENSBURG — Sophomore Emma Daoud-Hebert had 10 kills and five blocks to power Central Washington to a sweep over Saint Martin's in GNAC play Thursday night.
Tia Andaya put together seven kills and 18 assists for the Wildcats, who won 26-24, 25-21, 25-12 to move to 6-4 in conference and 11-7 overall. CWU will host Western Oregon on Saturday at 1 p.m.
CWU highlights: Emma Daoud-Hebert 10 kills, 5 blocks; Kylie Thorne 9 kills, 1 ace, 7 digs; Tia Andaya 7 kills, 18 assists, 1 ace, 3 digs; Ashley Kaufman 7 kills, 11 digs; Sydney Remsberg 19 assists; Marianna Payne 3 blocks; Hannah Stires 5 digs, 1 ace.
