ELLENSBURG — Central Washington's baseball team got some serious revenge with its bats on Saturday.
After getting swept by Saint Martin's on Friday, the Wildcats pounded out 30 hits with 10 going for extra bases in a 16-4, 12-3 sweep over the Saints that leveled CWU's GNAC record at 10-10.
Central cracked five doubles in the opener and also drew nine walks, a combination that fueled two six-run innings. Jake Felton scored four runs.
Travis Helm and Austin Ohland both homered in the second game and combined for five hits and five RBI. That was plenty to support Selah graduate Reid Rasmussen, who threw a complete game to push his season record to 2-1.
Having won six of their last eight games, the Wildcats moved to 14-22 overall and will host Eastern Oregon for a nonleague game on Tuesday.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Trevor Tripoli 2-3, 2 runs, 3b, 2 RBI; Jake Felton 2-2, 2b, 4 runs; Brady Hinkle 2-4, run; Austin Ohland 1-5, 2b, 3 runs, RBI; Ben Leid 3-5, run, RBI; Travis Helm 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Charlie Larson 2-3, 2b, run, RBI; Brayde Hirai 7 IP, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K. Game 2: Travis Helm 3-4, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Austin Ohland 2-4, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Ben Leid 2-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Trevor Tripoli 1-2, 2b, 2 runs; Charlie Larson 2-5, 2 RBI; Brady Hinkle 2-4, sb, 2 runs; Reid Rasmussen CG, 7 IP, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K.
-
YVC sweeps Blue Mountain
PENDLETON, Ore. — With the momentum of scoring five runs in the 13th inning of the opener, Yakima Valley went on to complete a sweep over Blue Mountain, 10-5 and 7-1, in NWAC East Region play on Saturday.
Caleb Gray's two-run single highlighted YVC's breakaway in the 13th inning, and he followed up by going 2-for-3 with two runs scored in the second game.
Brandon Faire, Kevin Corder and Gray each had two RBI in the opener and Peyton Rickard drew three walks and scored twice.
Starter Jullien Abraham threw five scoreless innings in the second game and the Yaks made him a winner by scoring four runs in the top of the sixth.
Yakima Valley (4-4, 10-20) will play at Walla Walla on Wednesday.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Brandon Faire 2-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Caleb Gray 2 RBI; Kevin Corder 2-6, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Peyton Rickard 2 runs, 3 BB; Ryan Schmidt 2 hits, run, RBI. Game 2: Jullien Abraham 5 IP, 6 hits, 0 runs, 0 BB, 1 K; Brennan Carbonell 1-5, 3b, run, 3 RBI; Andrew Graham 1-4, 2b; Caleb Gray 2-3, 2 runs; Dean Pettyjohn 2-4, run, 3 RBI; Brandon Faire 2-3, run;
-
SOFTBALL
Womack pitches CWU to 3-2 win
MONMOUTH, Ore. — Down 0-3 in the series and desperately needing a spark, Isabel Womack came through for Central Washington on Saturday.
The right-hander from Hillsboro, Ore., threw a four-hitter and struck out seven as the Wildcats defeated Western Oregon 3-2 in the second game of a GNAC doubleheader. The Wolves, who swept CWU on Friday, won Saturday's opener 4-0.
Central scored all three runs in the fourth inning and Ashtyn Falor contributed a hit, run scored and RBI to the rally.
The Wildcats (5-7, 17-19) resume GNAC play next Friday hosting Northwest Nazarene.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Alyssa Benethagen 2-3. Game 2: Isabel Womack CG, 7 IP, 4 hits, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K; Ashtyn Falor 1-3, run, RBI; Kate Hopkins 1-4, 2b; Jillian Hampson 1-2, RBI.
